Photos: First Look at ATHENA At Theatre Horizon

Theatre Horizon, an award-winning professional theater company located in Norristown, PA, is preparing for a comedy about the ruthless pursuit of glory...and friendship. ATHENA, written by Gracie Gardner and directed by long-time Theatre Horizon favorite Kathryn MacMillan, plays from May 19 through June 5, 2022. Media are invited to the 7:30PM performance on May 25, 2022.

"We are so excited to bring ATHENA to our stage after a long wait, as the show was originally slated for our 2019-20 season, cut short by the pandemic," notes Theatre Horizon Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "Theatre Horizon is proud to support the incredible artists who have been part of this project over the last several years, and I am certain our audiences are ready to enjoy Gracie Gardner's ferocious and witty play."

Athena and Mary Wallace are seventeen, determined, and preparing for battle. Sparring partners for the National Fencing Championships, they balance high stakes fencing attacks with the danger of becoming friends with your competitor. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. These fierce athletes risk it all in a breathless series of epic fencing matches and quick-witted parleys.

ATHENA stars Kira Player as Athena, Campbell O'Hare as Mary Wallace, and Satchel Williams as Jamie. The show also celebrates the return of popular Theatre Horizon Director Kathryn MacMillan (Horizon's The Revolutionists, I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project, Fully Committed). J. Alex Cordaro serves as Fight Director, Chris Haig as Set & Props Designer, Lily Fossner as Lighting Designer, Natalia de la Torre as Costume Designer, Damien Figueras as Sound & Projections Designer, and Sarah Thompson as Production Stage Manager.

Single tickets to ATHENA are currently on sale, with special pricing for theater industry employees and students. $2 tickets are available for Norristown residents; residents may purchase tickets online or call the box office at 610-283-2230. Residents must provide proof of a Norristown address. For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.