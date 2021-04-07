Phoenix Theatre Hosts Second Annual Surprise Birthday Party For William Shakespeare

The Phoenix Theatre encourages audiences to BYOC (bring your own cake) and get ready to celebrate the works of William Shakepeare. The company is preparing its second annual, A Surprise Birthday Party for Shakespeare in honor of the Bard's 457th birthday. This one-night only online party is Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. A suggested donation of $20 is recommended. Seats can be reserved at www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com. This event is part of Philadelphia Theatre Week sponsored by Theatre Philadelphia.

"We are coming full circle after a year of this pandemic, what started as a whim and distraction during the unknown, turned into an amazing burst of creative energy and fun for everyone involved celebrating Shakespeare!" said Phoenix Theatre Development Director Jessica Myhr Reich. " We return with our now annual Surprise Birthday Party for the Bard. It's time to celebrate that we made it through this year!"

Don't tell Shakespeare, but The Phoenix Theatre is throwing him a surprise birthday party...again! This year the bard is turning 457 so the company is getting together again to perform some of his work! For this one night only live event Company Members, Apprentices, and Show Alumni from The Phoenix Theatre will present scenes, monologues, sonnets and songs that highlight some of the very best work from the Bard of Avon. A truly delightful evening for anyone that just wants to have a bit of fun and enjoy live theatre from the comfort of their home. This is a BYOC* event! *Bring Your Own Cake

"Somehow, after a totally surreal year, there are still Shakespeare scenes, monologues, sonnets, and songs that feel relevant to this moment. Shakespeare performed for kings and queens, but he always wrote for everyday people!," said Director and Company Member Marcus Barainyak. "Every show had cheap tickets, good jokes, and accessible themes. This party is for Shakespeare, but it's also celebrating you!"

The celebration continues Monday-Saturday leading up to the party with the company's second round of the The Pointless Shakespeare Knowledge Challenge, hosted by Andrés Gallardo Bustillo featuring special guests live on Instagram each day at 12 noon.