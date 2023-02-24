Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philadelphia Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Beginning March 2

Classic, enchanting tale with choreography by Corella and music by Tchaikovsky will run 10 performances only, March 2 - 12 at the Academy of Music.

Feb. 24, 2023  
Philadelphia Ballet presents Angel Corella's The Sleeping Beauty, the beloved tale of magic and romance.

With choreography by Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director, and a grand and sweeping score by Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty runs ten performances at the Academy of Music, March 2-12. Tickets for all performances start at $25 and are available at philadelphiaballet.org.

"The classic story of The Sleeping Beauty is synonymous with enchantment, intrigue and the power of true love," said Angel Corella. "It is also a beautiful showcase for the passion and skill of our dancers and the musicians of the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, who remind us all of the inimitable joy of live, in-person performance."

A testament to the enduring brilliance of classical ballet, The Sleeping Beauty transports audiences to a magical kingdom in a tale filled with fantastical fairies and ravishing romance, ornate costumes and exquisite sets. Angel Corella's dynamic and splendid choreography is brought to life by Philadelphia Ballet's global company of 50 dancers, with Tchaikovsky's iconic music performed by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director, Beatrice Jona Affron.

"Ballet has the power to delight our imagination and engage our sense of wonder," said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "The Sleeping Beauty whisks theatergoers away to a fantastical world where anything is possible. We look forward to sharing this transformative experience with our audiences here in Philadelphia."

The Philadelphia Ballet production of The Sleeping Beauty is made possible by Blank Rome.

The Sleeping Beauty is part of Philadelphia Ballet's 2022/2023 performance season. For more information about the company's upcoming performances, including a trio of works by George Balanchine and a newly-imagined production of Coppélia, please visit philadelphiaballet.org.

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 50 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 30,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. The School of Philadelphia Ballet offers the highest caliber dance education of any program in the Greater Philadelphia area. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org.

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.


