People's Light Announces August Drive-In Concerts

People's Light in Malvern, PA has turned its parking lot into an open-air venue for a series of socially distanced drive-in concerts, every weekend through August 21! The lineup has just been announced for the final three concerts of the summer, featuring bands from a wide variety of musical genres.

Concerts begin at 6:30pm and run about 75 to 90-minutes, though attendees should arrive no later than 6pm. Tickets are $75 per car (limited to 5 passengers) and include both a parking space and adjacent "Home Space" to set up lawn chairs. Summer fare and refreshing beverages can be pre-ordered from The Farmhouse at People's Light (and yes, this includes alcoholic beverages!) Learn more and get tickets at peopleslight.org.

People's Light is working in partnership with East Whiteland Township and following current PA regulations for outdoor events, with limited ticket availability and detailed guidelines for concertgoers. Read the full list of guidelines, including face mask and social distancing requirements, at peopleslight.org.

UPCOMING BANDS

ILL DOOTS - Saturday, August 8

ILL DOOTS members' diverse range of backgrounds and their shared musical consciousness shine through their exhilarating mix of hip hop elements with funk, jazz, rock & soul. Over the years, their live shows have become ever more engaging and theatrical, giving audiences unforgettable experiences of community, catharsis, and raw energy. Learn more about the band at illdoots.com.



Colebrook Road - Friday, August 14

Bridging the divide between the straight-drive, traditional grass played by the Del McCoury Band and the Lonesome River Band and the genre-warping progressive grass done by the Punch Brothers and Front Country, Colebrook Road strives to find a common middle ground, creating new enthusiasts for bluegrass while expanding the definition of the genre for established fans. Guitarist, lead vocalist, and main songwriter Jesse Eisenbise lends his great vocal range and racing guitar picking to each song, while banjoist, dobroist, and bass vocalist Mark Rast hammers out blinding right-hand rhythms blended with just enough left-hand virtuosity. Mandolinist Wade Yankey's gargantuan rhythm chop and inventive breaks play off of fiddler and baritone vocalist Joe McAnulty's searing, syncopated fiddle work. Bassist and tenor vocalist Jeff Campbell holds down the bottom end with a notably percussive drive. Learn more about the band at colebrookroad.com.

The Greg Sover Band (with GREAT TIME) - Friday, August 21

Indie blues, singer-songwriter, guitarist - Greg Sover consistently impresses along with his bandmates: bassist Garry Lee, guitarist Allen James and drummer Tom Walling. The band's debut album Songs of a Renegade & sophomore follow up Jubilee both continue to garner praise as the records have charted on Roots Top 50 Blues Rock stations. The group is currently in the studio tracking their next album, Parade, due out in Fall 2020. Learn more about the band at gregsover.com.

One of Paste Magazine's "Philadelphia bands you need to know (2018)", GREAT TIME has been on the rise since the release of their debut LP Great Album. Producing "electronic pop songs in the vein of Twin Sister, Sylvan Esso, and Little Dragon", the trio, along with a host of featured artists, combines their eclectic musical influences with a small serving of goofs, creating a sound that "ranges from ambient charm to thrashing rock" and "bridges the sonic gap between Thundercat and Men I Trust". Learn more about the band at greattimeband.com.

