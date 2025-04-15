PLANTATION BLACK World Premiere and More Set for InterAct Theatre Company 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



InterAct Theatre Company has revealed its 2025-2026 season featuring three productions. This season includes two world premieres and one Philadelphia premiere, each illuminating the personal, political, and planetary stakes of the moment. Subscriptions are now on sale — offering the best value and access to a season unlike any other.

WALDEN

By Amy Berryman

Philadelphia Premiere

October 31 – November 23, 2025

A searing, sci-fi-tinged family drama that asks: Should we save this planet or leave it behind? After a year-long mission to the Moon, NASA botanist Cassie retreats to a remote cabin where her estranged twin sister, Stella—now living off the grid with her Earth Advocate fiancée—challenges everything Cassie thought she knew about their future. As their rivalry reignites, so does the question at the heart of humanity: Do we still have a chance on Earth, or is it time to look to the stars?

PLANTATION BLACK

By Phaedra Michelle Scott

World Premiere

February 6 – March 1, 2026

History doesn’t repeat itself—but it rhymes. Two present-day families—one white, descended from enslavers, and one Black, descended from the enslaved—are forced to confront a murky legacy on a Civil War-era plantation. With an inventive structure that begins each performance at a randomly chosen point in the story, PLANTATION BLACK invites audiences into a theatrical excavation of lineage, land, and justice. Who owns the past? Who decides the future?

SENG’S HAIR SALON

By Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay

World Premiere, part of The Philly Cycle

April 17 – May 10, 2026

A South Philly salon becomes the crossroads of community, conflict, and cultural identity.

Three generations of a Southeast Asian American family navigate shifting expectations, diasporic identity, and the legacy of war in this vibrant, emotionally rich world premiere. Developed with local community partners, SENG’S HAIR SALON celebrates the resilience of immigrant families and the urgent need for political representation and cultural preservation.

Comments