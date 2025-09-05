OLIVER! to be Presented at St. John's UCC in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oliver! will return to the Star of the Day stage as the 10th Anniversary Production in Emmaus this September directed by Daniel Petrovich. Running September 19-28 at St. John's UCC, the show features a cast of seasoned performers and rising local talent, reimagining the musical for contemporary audiences while honoring its original heart.

With memorable numbers such as "Food, Glorious Food" and "As Long As He Needs Me," Oliver! takes audiences on an emotional journey through the streets of Dickensian London. The story remains a poignant tale of resilience, found family, and the power of kindness in difficult times.

"We wanted to honor the heart of Oliver! while shining a light on the parts of the story that still speak to us now-resilience, found family, and the power of kindness in the darkest places," says director Daniel Petrovich.

The production pairs clever choreography and powerful vocals with a simple set design that puts the spotlight on the performances. Fagin's gang is sharply drawn, Nancy's strength radiates from the stage, and Oliver's search for belonging is portrayed with renewed relevance.

Starring as Oliver Twist is Henry Wills. Joining Henry is John Corl as Fagin, Patrick Curley as Bill Sikes, Kirsten Almeida as Nancy, Liam Griffith as The Artful Dodger, Nate Lawall as Mr. Bumble, Jill Wills as The Widow Corney, Mike Daniels as Mr. Sowerberry, Maggie Toner as Mrs. Sowerberry, Sophie Wheeler as Charlotte, Safran Astra as Noah, Kaitlyn Glickman as Bet, Greyson Geiger as Charlie Bates, Mickey Brown as Mr. Brownlow, Ana Zetterberg as Mrs. Bedwin, Rich Kliman as Dr. Grimwig. Rounding out the cast is Vega Alarcon-Rivas, Elise Curley, Maya Reeves, Gary Salijko, Autumn Morris, Alex Racines, and John Toner. Directed by Daniel Petrovich, Musical Direction by Mel Nichols, Choreographed by Kirsten Almeida and Kaela Frankenfeld, Stage Managed by Alexis Leon, Lighting and Sound by Carl Link, and set by Parker Ryan.