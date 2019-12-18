Nicholas Phan to Headline EMERGING VOICES: ART SONG & SOCIAL CONNECTION at Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Nicholas Phan's January engagements showcase his passion for art song, his love of collaborative work, and his extraordinary gift for musical curation. On January 13-24, with the support of an outstanding roster of fellow singers and instrumentalists, the tenor co-curates and headlines "Emerging Voices: Art Song & Social Connection" at the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. Comprising concerts, salons and panel discussions, the series celebrates Paris and the role of art song as a powerful medium for understanding identity and forging connections during times of great social, political and cultural change. Phan's account of Clairières dans le ciel, Lili Boulanger's seminal song cycle, is the centerpiece of the concert on January 17, which coincides with the release of his sixth solo album for Avie Records: a collection of songs by the French composer and her sister Nadia Boulanger, titled Clairières.

"Emerging Voices: Art Song & Social Connection"

One of Phan's most ambitious projects to date, "Emerging Voices: Art Song & Social Connection" explores the surprising and powerful connections between intimate music-making and monumental events. Dramatic transformations in the world order and major shifts in national and cultural boundaries defined the 20th century. The Expositions Universelles in Paris stimulated a groundswell in cultural exchange, and salons inspired the emergence of new musical voices. Events around World War I prompted questions of nationalism and sovereignty in the face of catastrophic loss, and 1919's Treaty of Versailles splintered the European map, granting autonomy to new nations. Set against this backdrop, "Emerging Voices" illustrates the role of art song, with its unique intersection of poetry and music, as a powerful vehicle for social exchange.

Co-curated by Phan and PCMS, this innovative project offers six concerts, two panel discussions, a masterclass and the world premieres of four new commissions from composers Nicolas Bacri, Iva Bittová, Nico Muhly and Errollyn Wallen. Among the series' numerous highlights are Phan's performances of Fauré's song cycle La bonne chanson with the Jasper Quartet (Jan 14); Lili Boulanger's song cycle, Clairières dans le ciel, with pianist Myra Huang (Jan 17); and Janáček's The Diary of One Who Disappeared with Huang and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano (Jan 19). The final concert, "Our Voices: The Rise of the American Voice" (Jan 24), draws parallels between the American composers who flocked to Paris after World War I and composers of our own time, whose work acknowledges the interconnectedness of people and cultures in 21st-century America. In addition to works by Aaron Copland , Tania León, Caroline Shaw, Howard Swanson and Virgil Thomson , this concert features the world premiere of Nico Muhly 's new song cycle Stranger, performed by Phan and the Brooklyn Rider string quartet.

New solo recording: Clairières, songs of Lili Boulanger and Nadia Boulanger

Composer Muhly says: "For my piece Stranger, I've chosen four texts: an academic introduction to a project about the history of Chinese railroad workers; an interview with Rosa Breci, a Sicilian woman who arrived at Ellis Island in 1911; an extraordinary letter from a Chinese-American about the racism he experienced and how it was legally codified and reinforced; and finally, a letter from a woman to her husband, serving in the U.S. Army in 1945. These texts are not meant to address some generic sense of the American immigrant experience, but rather serve an attempt to navigate different kinds of shared American stories, from the confrontational (forced assimilation) to the practical (eye exams at the border) and make the connection between oppressive 19th-century immigration policies and those being advocated in the U.S. even now." Click here for more information about the "Emerging Voices" project, including preview videos; essays from Phan and the other participating scholars and composers; and a detailed list of discussion topics, programs and participating artists.

Due for release on January 17, Phan's seventh recording for Avie Records marks his sixth solo project for the label. Titled Clairières, the new album continues his exploration of the rich French song repertoire, this time through the lens of the trailblazing Parisian Belle Epoque composer Lili Boulanger and her sister Nadia Boulanger, both of whose music will be heard throughout "Emerging Voices." The recording groups Lili's song cycle, Clairières dans le ciel, with the sisters' settings of individual poems by Maurice Maeterlinck, Albert Samain and Paul Verlaine.





