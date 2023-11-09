NFL Eagles' Jordan Mailata & Patti LaBelle Duet Together on 'This Christmas' Out This Week

The song will be released tomorrow 11/10!

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Walnut Street Theatre to Continue 215th Season with Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Photo 4 Walnut Street Theatre to Continue 215th Season with Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

NFL Eagles' Jordan Mailata & Patti LaBelle Duet Together on 'This Christmas' Out This Week

NFL Eagles' Jordan Mailata and the Godmother of Rock & Soul, Patti LaBelle duet together on a soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor's holiday classic, “This Christmas.” The second single from the upcoming A Philly Special Christmas Special (Vera Y Records), the song is filled with exuberant horns, a groovy bass line, and a spirited Hammond B3 solo.  The duo each takes the lead on a verse, then join together for a boisterous chorus, and even threw in some fun ad libbing. Ms. LaBelle recorded her vocals at the Eagles' practice facility in South Philadelphia. "It was an honor to be witness to Ms. LaBelle feeling her way through something with such ease and mastery and to see the mutual admiration between her and Jordan.  And she brought it out of him.  It was the sweetest icing on an already delicious cake."


WHYY's Billy Penn raves that “This Christmas” is “a fun, jazzy 1970s holiday track that's nothing short of a bop.”
 
A Philly Special Christmas Special (Vera Y Records) is available now for vinyl preorder via  PhillySpecialChristmas.com and will be available on all digital platforms on December 1st.  This year, proceeds from the vinyl sales will benefit Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Toy Drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station.

 
Following the runaway success of their debut LP, A Philly Special Christmas, Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata have reunited with producer Charlie Hall and executive producer Connor Barwin to release their second holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special.  Recorded during the NFL off season and comprised of ten holiday classics and an original tune by Kelce, ‘Santa's Night,' A limited-edition LP will be released on red vinyl, a double disc of A Philly Special Christmas Special and 2022's A Philly Special Christmas will be released on limited edition gold vinyl in addition to the album being released digitally and available on all streaming services.
 
Recorded and mixed once again by Nick Krill, the trio called upon local musicians including Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, The Hooters' Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman, DMHotep (Sun Ra Arkestra), Kevin Hanson (The Fractals, Huffamoose), Luke Carlos O'Reilly, Waxahatchee, members of The War on Drugs, Dr. Dog, Mewithoutyou, and The Silver Ages Choir amongst others to truly make this a Philly special.





RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Cirque Du Soleils Loved Production CORTEO Makes Its Long-Awaited Premiere Engagement In Ph Photo
Cirque Du Soleil's Loved Production CORTEO Makes Its Long-Awaited Premiere Engagement In Philadelphia

Cirque du Soleil's beloved production, Corteo, makes its long-awaited premiere in Philadelphia. Experience the enchanting world of acrobatics, comedy, and spontaneity in this joyous procession. Don't miss this limited engagement at the Liacouras Center from May 30 to June 2, 2024.

2
Act II Playhouse Honors Comedy Legends In World Premiere Comedy Cabaret Starring Tony Brai Photo
Act II Playhouse Honors Comedy Legends In World Premiere Comedy Cabaret Starring Tony Braithwaite

Act II Playhouse announces its latest production entitled “Christmas in the Catskills”; an original comedy cabaret starring Philadelphia's Funniest Man, Tony Braithwaite. 

3
THE FANTASTICKS Comes to Quintessence This Holiday Season Photo
THE FANTASTICKS Comes to Quintessence This Holiday Season

This holiday season Quintessence presents The Fantasticks, the legendary longest running musical that ran off-Broadway for over 55 years.

4
Philadelphias Top Musicians Band Together For Fourth MISSION: POSSIBLE Benefit Concert Photo
Philadelphia's Top Musicians Band Together For Fourth MISSION: POSSIBLE Benefit Concert

Philadelphia’s top musicians will unite for the 'Mission: Possible' benefit concert, raising money and awareness for cancer patients and families on Sunday, November 12th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/10)Tracker
Ballets Jazz Montréal in Philadelphia Ballets Jazz Montréal
Zellerbach Theatre (2/09-2/10)
On Golden Pond in Philadelphia On Golden Pond
PCS Theater (10/27-11/11)
Camp Siegfried in Philadelphia Camp Siegfried
Theatre Exile (10/26-11/12)
Madame Butterfly in Philadelphia Madame Butterfly
Academy of Music (4/26-5/05)
The Second City Comedian Rhapsody in Philadelphia The Second City Comedian Rhapsody
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/14-6/02)
A Raisin in the Sun in Philadelphia A Raisin in the Sun
Bristol Riverside Theatre (1/30-2/18)
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane Tour in Philadelphia Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane Tour
Keswick Theatre (12/19-12/19)
THE BROKEN HOLLOW BANSHEE in Philadelphia THE BROKEN HOLLOW BANSHEE
Old Academy Players (11/03-11/19)
Malpaso Dance Company in Philadelphia Malpaso Dance Company
Penn Live Arts (10/06-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You