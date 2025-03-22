Mydera Taliah Robinson Appointed As Executive Director Of Theatre Horizon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Horizon's Board of Directors has announced that long-time Theatre Horizon employee Mydera Taliah Robinson has been appointed as Executive Director of the professional theater company in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In her new role, Robinson will develop initiatives that elevate local artists, expand access to arts education, and deepen community engagement through self-expression, storytelling, and performance.

"As a Norristown native, Mydera's journey with Theatre Horizon is a testament to what's possible when we invest in artists and leaders from within our own community," said Chad Eric Smith, President of the Theatre Horizon Board of Directors. "From her early days as an Education Coordinator to her most recent role as Director of Community Investment, she has been a driving force behind the programs that deepen our impact and expand our reach. Now, as Executive Director, she will lead us into our next chapter, shaping the future of our organization with bold ideas, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and artistic innovation."

"I am honored and humbled to step into the role of Executive Director at Theatre Horizon-a place that has shaped my artistic and professional journey in profound ways," said Robinson. "From performing poetry before shows to becoming a teaching artist and then staff member, this theatre has been more than a workplace; it has been a home. Theatre Horizon is a space where artists, audiences, and students come together, forging connections that extend beyond the stage. I am excited to carry forward this vision, ensuring Theatre Horizon remains a place of belonging, creativity, and boundless potential for Norristown and beyond."

Robinson's leadership at Theatre Horizon exemplifies her community-centric approach: a lifelong Norristown artist, she joined the theatre's full-time staff in 2019 as Education Coordinator. Not long after, she was promoted to Education Director and was later elevated to Director of Community Investment in 2022. In this newly-created role, she spearheaded programs and partnerships that invite community members to actively participate in art-making and decision-making, instead of merely spectators. Her elevation within Theatre Horizon's ranks reflects the mutual trust in her vision and her ability to align artistic initiatives with community needs.

In her over 6 years of service at Theatre Horizon, she's been at the forefront of implementing and creating programs that put the community first. Mydera has been instrumental in expanding Theatre Horizon's Autism Drama Program and on-site educational programs, along with launching THREAD (Theatre Horizon's Residency for Educational Artistic Development), the organization's first-ever residency program supporting and amplifying BIPOC Norristown-based artists. Additionally, she has overseen the Community Advisory Board, ensuring that local voices contribute in the shaping of the theater's programming and decision-making. Her leadership has helped to establish Theatre Horizon as a more community-centered artistic institution, where partnership, representation, and accessibility are prioritized. Her work is about making Theatre Horizon a true gathering place, where people from all walks of life see themselves reflected and invested in the work.

Mydera first gained recognition as a spoken word artist, with her debut album Confessions of a Caterpillar earning a nomination for Poetry Album of the Year at the 12th Annual Independent Music Awards. In 2012, Mydera went on to found SpeakMeFree Productions (SMFP) to give artists a platform to grow. As an arts incubator SMFP supported emerging artists and amplified diverse voices. An educator at heart, she has taught creative writing through programs at the University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University, sharing her gift with youth and college-bound students. She's been recognized for her impact locally and regionally. Robinson has also held impactful educational, board, and consultant positions.

As an entrepreneur and community builder, Mydera Taliah Robinson has launched initiatives that bridge creativity and local development. In 2021, she opened Haya Ground Studio Art Gallery, a creative space in downtown Norristown that helped emerging artists and entrepreneurs grow their reach and bring their visions to life. Her multifaceted roles reflect a deep commitment to fostering creative collaboration, opportunities for growth, and sustainable community development. In 2025, Mydera stepped into a new chapter of leadership, being unanimously appointed as a member of the Norristown Municipal Council, further expanding her leadership into civic engagement.

Additionally, Theatre Horizon will soon announce a search for a new Artistic Director. Details on this position will be announced at a later date. Co-Founder and Interim Artistic Director Matthew Decker will continue spearheading artistic initiatives until a new Artistic Director is hired.

