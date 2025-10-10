Liz Callaway and Melissa Errico to Join Bucks County Playhouse for Holiday Cabaret Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bucks County Playhouse will present two intimate cabarets featuring Broadway stars this holiday season.

Tony- and Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning Broadway star Liz Callaway brings her concert “Broadway and Beyond” to the Playhouse Barn on Sunday, November 23 at 7 p.m. In this career-spanning program, Callaway performs songs from her Broadway and film work — from “Baby” (for which she earned a Tony nomination) and her long-run “Memory” in “Cats,” to her Oscar-nominated original from “Anastasia” — all woven together with selections from her recording catalog. She’ll be accompanied by her longtime collaborator Alex Rybeck on piano.

Then, just ahead of the holidays, Broadway’s Melissa Errico arrives with a special holiday concert: “The Secret Diary of Mrs. Santa” on Friday, December 12 at 6 p.m. She’ll be accompanied by Billy Stritch on the piano. Errico, a Tony-nominated actress and acclaimed concert artist, reimagines the life of Mrs. Claus in an evening of jazz, American Songbook gems, seasonal favorites, clever parodies, and playful storytelling.

About Liz Callaway

Callaway launched her Broadway career in Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along”, and went on to star in “Baby, Miss Saigon,” “Cats,” among others. Across recordings, concert performances, and film voice work (such as in “Anastasia”), she is celebrated for her richness of voice, emotional range, and storytelling presence.

About Melissa Errico

A Tony-nominated Broadway actress (for “Amour”) and consummate concert artist, Melissa Errico has starred in musicals including “My Fair Lady,” “High Society,” “Les Misérables,” and more. In concert she has been praised by Opera News as “the Maria Callas of the American musical theater.”

Tickets to both of these cabarets are $65. Both cabarets have limited table seating (assigned by host). In addition to the ticket price, a $25 beverage minimum is required, payable at the venue. Tickets may be purchased at or by calling the box office at 215-862-2121.