LA OTRA World Premiere and More Set for 1812 Productions 2025/26 Season

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, is launching a robust 2025/26 season, featuring two world premieres, a show that has been selected as a curated production of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, and the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular This Is The Week That Is.

1812 Productions 2025/26 Season

LA OTRA

Co-Created by Tanaquil Márquez and Eliana Fabiyi

Written and Directed by Tanaquil Márquez

Featuring Francisca Muñoz, Bi Jean Ngo, Yajaira Paredes, David M. Raine, Maria Del Pilar Rodriguez, and Robyn Unger

A curated selection of the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Arts Festival

September 12-28, 2025, Arden Theatre Company Arcadia Stage

Three Colombian sisters gather in Bogotá to celebrate their father's 80th birthday. When an unexpected guest arrives, tensions run high and secrets are revealed that will change the family dynamic forever. This world premiere bilingual play in Spanish and English reveals through comedy and magical realism intimate relationships that break linguistic, cultural, and class boundaries.

Tres hermanas colombianas se reúnen en Bogotá para celebrar el cumpleaños 80 de su papá. Con la llegada inesperada de una misteriosa persona, las tensiones se disparan y salen a flote secretos que cambiarán la dinámica familiar para siempre. El estreno mundial de esta obra bilingüe en español e inglés, revela a través de la comedia y el realismo mágico relaciones íntimas que rompen las estructuras lingüísticas, culturales y sociales.

THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS: 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Written and Performed by the This Is The Week That Is Ensemble

Directed by Melanie Cotton

November 28-December 31, 2025

Plays & Players Theatre

It's the 20th anniversary of 1812's annual political humor show, This Is The Week That Is, a long-standing Philadelphia tradition. Join us to celebrate twenty years of finding joy amidst the madness while toasting the 250th birthday of our country. Expect nothing less than the show's signature over the top musical numbers and whip smart social satire.

SHE GETS AROUND

Written and Performed by Jennifer Childs

April 24-May 17, 2026

Plays & Players Theatre

She Gets Around is a multi-character solo comedy that looks at "bad girls" throughout history - some real, some iconic, some invented - all connected in their search to figure out "how did we get here?". From Mary Magdalene to a 1980s performance art provocateur to a contemporary 7-year-old who talks like Elaine Stritch and blames the patriarchy for being put in "time out", Childs jumps from character to character each performance in an order that the audience decides. She says, "I feel like right now we're all trying to make sense of a world that is increasingly more confusing. Our story never gets told the way we think it will - and the audience choosing in what order they experience this collection of stories is part of that - but the story gets told nonetheless and in new and surprising ways."

SPRING PLAY READING SERIES

In 2026, 1812 Productions will present a new Spring Play Reading Series at Plays & Players Theatre, featuring pizza, a cash bar, and some of Philadelphia's funniest actors performing plays that 1812 might not otherwise have the opportunity to stage. These readings will take place on Monday, March 16; Monday, April 6, and Monday, May 11.

Subscriptions are currently available at 1812productions.org - single tickets will go on sale soon. Subscribers receive no additional handling fees on non-subscription tickets; discounted tickets to select special events; a special pass to bring a friend for 50% off to a performance; and free exchanges up to 24 hours before the performance.

