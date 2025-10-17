Katt Williams Unveils 2026 The Golden Age Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out performances in 2025, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams has announced The Golden Age Tour. Produced by North American Entertainment Group, the arena tour kicks off January 23, 2026 in Ontario and will bring Williams to cities across North America, including New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston, Omaha and Chicago.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale begins Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

THE GOLDEN AGE TOUR DATES:

Jan 23 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Jan 24 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Jan 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Feb 6 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Feb 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Feb 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Feb 15 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb 21 – Macon, GA – Macon Coliseum

Feb 27 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Mar 6 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Mar 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Arena*

Mar 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Apr 3 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Apr 10 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

May 1 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

May 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

*Tickets for this performance will be available to purchase at www.toyotacenter.com

ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS:

Katt Williams is a comedian and performer with a career spanning over 20 years. In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on "NYPD Blue" and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in "Friday After Next." His extensive filmography includes notable roles in "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Bastards," "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out," and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series "Atlanta," which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America” and “Katt Williams: World War III.” His last special, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” debuted live as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, becoming the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024, with over 13.1 million views to date.