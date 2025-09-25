Julia Scotti Returns To Act II Playhouse For One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Act II Playhouse will welcome comedian Julia Scotti back to Ambler for a special one-night-only performance on November 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.).

Scotti, who recorded her acclaimed album Primal Cuts at Act II in 2022, makes a triumphant return to the Playhouse stage. “We could not be more excited to host Julia once again,” said Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “She is laugh-out-loud funny – more like a force of nature!”

Julia Scotti has entertained audiences nationwide and gained recognition as a finalist on America’s Got Talent and in Showtime’s More Funny Women of a Certain Age. She is the subject of the documentary Julia Scotti: Funny That Way, directed by Susan Sandler, and has appeared on screen in Elspeth (CBS), Bros (directed by Billy Eichner), Babes, Relatable Joy, and the independent feature Fabulous Seven Forever, for which she won Best Supporting Actress.

Hailed by Deadline as “the next Betty White” and named one of the top five transgender comedians in the U.S. by Advocate Magazine, Scotti continues to earn accolades. Simon Cowell himself remarked, “You genuinely made me laugh!”

Tickets start at $22 and are available at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in person at the Box Office (56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA), open Monday–Saturday, 2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. Student tickets are $15, and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is accessible and entertaining. The company presents original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets in an intimate setting that draws audiences and performers into vibrant and dynamic interaction. Since 2012, Tony Braithwaite has served as Artistic Director.