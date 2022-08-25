Inis Nua Theatre Presents 19th Season With Two Philly Premieres, Queer Reading Series, and More

Inis Nua Theatre Company presents their much-anticipated 19th Season featuring two mainstage Philadelphia premieres, a new Queer-focused reading series and the always-popular pop-up play in a pub (meat pie and a pint included).

The new season kicks off with A Pop-Up Play in a Pub, featuring 10 Dates with Mad Mary by Irish playwright Yasmine Akram, at Fergie's Pub from October 26 to November 6, 2022, with no preview performances. Priyanka Shetty directs this fierce one-woman show that stars Anna Faye Lieberman. On the mainstage, Inis Nua presents Meet Me at Dawn from award-winning Scottish playwright Zinnie Harris, directed by Sam Tower. The show will run from February 15 to March 5, 2023, with opening night on Friday, February 17 at 7:00pm.

Inis Nua will conclude the season with Hymn by acclaimed British playwright Lolita Chakrabarti, directed by Eric Carter. Hymn runs from April 12 to April 30, 2023, with opening night on Friday, April 14 at 7:00pm. Both mainstage shows will be held at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, at 302 S. Hicks Street.

Inis Nua will also debut a free Queer Connections Reading Series with Love Song to Lavender Menace, by James Ley, directed by David Bardeen, on Monday, November 14, 2022; How to Keep an Alien by Sonya Kelly, directed by Charlotte Northeast, on Monday, March 13, 2023; and Offside by Sabrina Mahfouz and Hollie McNish, directed by Brett Ashley Robinson, on Monday, May 15, 2023.

All readings will be held at The Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, at 302 S. Hicks Street.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $30 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Subscriptions are on sale for $50 for both mainstage shows or $75 for all three shows. For more information, tickets and subscriptions, call (215) 454-9776 or visit inisnuatheatre.org.



Inis Nua Theatre Company has the unique mission to present contemporary plays from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales for audiences from the Philadelphia region. Inis Nua mines the shared cultural histories of these countries for an American audience, introducing fresh new voices from abroad who tackle social, political, and interpersonal issues that we see reflected in our own country. For the new season, the unifying theme challenges audiences to ask and think about: what is the impact of life?



"While theatres reexamine themselves after the pandemic, we all individually need to do the same," said Interim Artistic Director Charlotte Northeast. "We all need to ask ourselves what matters to us the most, and think about how we treasure the time we have with our loved ones. Those sentiments are what went into selecting this year's season. The joy of re-emerging into the world hasn't been easy and I wanted to find plays that shined a light on how we drill down to what's really important. Each play in this year's season revolves around examination of self, examination of what's important and examination of what we need to change to bring it all together. Audiences can expect to leave an Inis Nua show this year with the invitation to look deep into themselves to see if their big picture is just what they want it to be."