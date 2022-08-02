Hedgerow Theatre Company and Delaware County Community College Drama Department Present Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT This Month

Hedgerow Theatre Company and Delaware County Community College Drama Department will present Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in a traveling outdoor co-production this August. Set in the French Quarter of New Orleans, mistaken identities, love triangles run amuck, and mischief galore can be found in this Shakespearian comedy that serves up summer delight for everyone.

Have a seat on the lawn and come enjoy the telling of this jovial classic under the stars. Previews run August 3rd-6th at 8:00pm, at the Marple Campus of Delaware County Community College (901 Media Line Rd, Media, PA 19063). The production then opens at Hedgerow Theatre on Friday, August 12th at 7:30pm, running Thursday-Sunday evenings at 7:30pm through August 28th on the grounds outside the historic Hedgerow Farmhouse (146 W Rose Valley Rd, Rose Valley, PA 19086). On Opening Night, enjoy a post-performance reception with the artists from the production. Join us for pre-performance Happy Hours, beginning at 6:30pm before Thursday night performances at Hedgerow.

Hedgerow and DCCC team up once again, after a delightful co-production of Jewel Walker's all movement Tuesday this spring performed at both institutions to delight and acclaim. Twelfth Night is directed by DCCC associate professor Stephen Patrick Smith and features original music written and performed by Joseph Nocella. Set design is by Stephen Wiseley (The World According to Snoopy), costume design by Mimi Kenney Smith (Jewel Walker's Tuesday), and lighting design by Jerold R. Forsyth (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play). Both DCCC and Hedgerow brought the Bard outdoors last summer, with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Two Gentlemen of Verona, respectively. After frequent sold out performances of both productions last summer, this collaboration for Twelfth Night emerged from popular demand.

"We are eager to open our 2.5 acre campus again for this laid-back summer Shakespeare tradition," notes Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci."Audiences are invited to BYO-whatever they'd like to make our backyard feel like home as they delight in these energetic performances of emerging and seasoned professionals alike."

Featuring Clark Clement as "Orsino," Chelsea Lombard as "Viola," Marissa Emerson as "Sebastian," Sandra Lawler as "Olivia," Ray Saricini as "Sir Toby," Susan Wefel as "Maria," Daniel Romano as "Malvolio," Joshua Peacock as "Feste," Dontay Driver as "Sir Andrew," and multiple roles by Umami Padmore, Zach Holzberg, Oniha Warren, Will Myer, Wonder Gaye, and Drew Garrison. Nicki Bonura rounds out the team as Stage Manager and Danielle Marino returns as Production Manager.

After twins Viola and Sebastian are separated in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario and becomes an employee of the Duke Orsino. Viola soon falls in love with Orsino, who is already in love with Olivia, who soon falls in love with Cesario (who is Viola in disguise!). Audiences delight in how each courtship plays out in this tangled mess of unbridled and unrequited love.

The performances outdoors lend to a more relaxed theatre-going environment, as DCCC and Hedgerow create a warm and inclusive welcome to all. A relaxed and audio described performance will be held on Sunday, August 21 at 7:30pm, with a pre-performance sensory tour at 7:00pm. Hedgerow's parking lot, campus, and theatre are wheelchair accessible. Patrons are encouraged to contact the box office with any questions about accessibility.

Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks and come enjoy Shakespeare at his wittiest.

TICKET INFORMATION

For Previews at Delaware County Community College (August 3rd-6th), general admission tickets are $15. Student tickets are $10 with any student ID. For more information, visit https://www.dccc.edu/campus-life/arts/theatre-productions

For performances at Hedgerow House, Twelfth Night adult tickets are $30, youth tickets (under 18) are $20. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610-565-4211 or visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org. For groups of 10 or more, contact Art Hunter, Group Sales Camp; Outreach Director ahunter@hedgerowtheatre.org or 610-565-4211.