Halloween Cabaret GHOULS NIGHT OUT to be Presented at St. John's UCC

Performances are Friday and Saturday, October 27 & 28 at 7PM.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Join Star of the Day this Halloween as they present Ghouls Night Out starring The Divas! and friends and hosted by Astound Cable's 300 year old Scottish vampire Lord Damian MacDonovan.

The Divas! were established in 2013 and have been performing in the Lehigh Valley for the past 10 years. The group members are all Lehigh Valley based performers: Kirsten Almeida, Lauren Erb, Alyssa Steiner, Julisa Trinidad, and Kyleigh Vicoso. For this performance, The Divas! will be joined by five outstanding vocalists: Courtney Bodnar, Dara Connelly, Krista Metter, Maggie Toner, and Carol Vazquez.

There are two performances only of this spooktacular Halloween cabaret featuring songs sung by witches, villains, and vixens from stage and screen. Music from Wicked, Big Fish, Into the Woods, Wonderland, Hocus Pocus, Damn Yankees, and many more make up the evening's entertainment. Performances are Friday and Saturday, October 27 & 28 at 7PM at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. Click Here

Come in costume. Family-friendly. Free Parking. www.StaroftheDay.org




