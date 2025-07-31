Grammy Winner Jacob Collier to Join The Philly Pops in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philly Pops will be performing at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, August 7 at 8 p.m. for an electrifying concert featuring the boundary-breaking musical phenomenon Jacob Collier. The Philly Pops will be conducted by Suzie Collier, the highly regarded conductor, violinist and Jacob’s mom.

This collaboration closely follows the Pops’ July 3rd triumphant return performance in the Pops on Independence Show, part of the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration. In addition to performing with another legendary artist, Ben Folds, the orchestra’s July 3rd show proudly premiered both its new Music Director, 35-year-old Chris Dragon, and its reborn name, the “Philly Pops.”

At just 30 years old, Jacob Collier is internationally acclaimed as one of the most innovative and prodigious artists of his generation. In addition to landing seven Grammy Awards and fifteen nominations – including nods for Album of the Year in 2021and 2024 – Collier made history as the first British act to win a Grammy for each of his first four albums. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Coldplay, Stormzy, SZA, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, and more. In February 2024, Collier released Djesse Vol. 4, the final installment in his ambitious four-album series, featuring contributions from Brandi Carlile, Shawn Mendes, aespa, Kirk Franklin, and voices of over 150,000 fans recorded live from his global tour.

At the August 7th performance, the Pops will be conducted by Jacob Collier’s mother, Suzie Collier, a celebrated British conductor, violinist, and educator, widely praised for her charismatic, intuitive style. A Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, she has spent decades inspiring young musicians at institutions like the Royal Academy’s Junior Department and across the globe. Suzie has frequently collaborated with her son Jacob, conducting orchestras in live concerts and recording sessions for his Djesse Vol. 4. Her hypnotic, dance-like style connects well with her son’s repertoire, the orchestra, and the audience.

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of the Pops, welcomed this Pops/Mann Center collaboration, noting, “We’re thrilled to return to the iconic Mann Center for a performance that’s going to be one not to be missed. Sharing the stage with the brilliant Jacob Collier is an honor, and we can’t wait to bring this unforgettable night of music to our hometown audience.”

Catherine M. Cahill, President and CEO of the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, is equally pleased with this collaboration, stating: “We couldn't be happier to welcome the Pops back to the TD Pavilion at the Mann this summer. The Pops have a rich history at the Mann, and we look forward to when they retake the stage this summer.”