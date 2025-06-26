GREASE to be Presented at Doylestown Theatre Academy in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Doylestown Theatre Academy will present the hit musical "Grease" on July 11 and 12 at New Hope Solebury High School. This electrifying production features a cast of exceptionally talented youth performers from across the Bucks County region, representing 15 different middle schools, high schools, and colleges.

Directed and choreographed by Stephen Casey, a two-time Barrymore Award nominee, and music directed by Jaime Rogers, a 26-year veteran choir and theatre educator, DTA's "Grease" promises a high-energy, heartwarming, and thoroughly entertaining night of theatre. The cast brings new life to the beloved story of Danny and Sandy and the spirited Rydell High gang-with fresh voices, dynamic choreography, and plenty of 1950s flair.

"This isn't your average school show," says Rogers. "Our students come from all over the county and beyond, bringing a wide range of training, experience, and heart to the stage. That combined with the opportunity to work with Stephen Casey who is widely respected throughout the regional theatre community for his professionalism, creativity, and vast experience-it's an incredible opportunity for these young performers to learn from someone of his caliber." This production celebrates the power of youth theatre to bring communities together and showcase the next generation of performers."

The cast of "Grease" is made up of standout performers from across the region. Danny Zuko is played by Jordan Blaszczyk (Coastal Carolina University), and Sandy Dumbrowski by Kate Mincieli (Gwynedd Mercey High School). Rizzo is portrayed by Carey Bigley (University of South Carolina), and Kenickie by Jack Burns (Central Bucks High School South) and Logan Keough (University of Delaware) Rounding out the Pink Ladies and T-Birds are students from CB West, CB East, Pennridge, Plumstead Christian, Del Val Regional, and William Tennant High Schools, as well as Tohickon, Lenape, Tamanend, and Holicong middle schools. This impressive collection of students spans 15 different schools, showcasing the extraordinary depth of talent in the Bucks County region.

