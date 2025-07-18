FringeArts Unveils Full 2025 PHILADELPHIA FRINGE FESTIVAL Lineup

Over 320 productions to take over the city September 4–28, including world premieres and international works.
FringeArts has announced the full curated lineup for the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, running September 4–28 and featuring over 320 performances and experiences across the city. This year’s festival includes a robust mix of world premieres, international collaborations, and genre-defying works by acclaimed artists, continuing FringeArts' mission to present bold, progressive art in unexpected ways.
“This festival brings in artists from around the world who we believe our city deserves to see, while amplifying the phenomenal work that's happening in our own backyards,” said Nell Bang-Jensen, in her first year as President and CEO of FringeArts. “With more shows and experiences than ever before, this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival showcases Philadelphia as a world-class theatrical and creative destination.”
Lineup includes:
By Faye Driscoll
September 4–6, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd
Choreographed & Directed by Rennie Harris
Performed by Megan Bridge
September 6–8, 2025 – The Proscenium at the Drake, 302 S Hicks St.
By Patrick Blenkarn & Milton Lim
September 7, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd
By Clayton Lee
September 12–13, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd
Co-Created by Tanaquil Márquez and Eliana Fabiyi
Co-Presented with 1812 Productions
September 12–28, 2025 – The Arcadia Stage at Arden Theatre Company, 40 N 2nd St.
By nora chipaumire
September 18–20, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd
By Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips
September 26–28, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd
By The Private Theater
Directed by Rebecca Wright, Written by Adriano Shaplin
September 4–28, 2025 – 3408 Brandywine Street, West Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s largest Fringe hub returns with its most expansive season yet, showcasing experimental works across performance, dance, theater, circus, music, and comedy. Features programming at Icebox, The Drake, and Asian Arts Initiative, plus artist support through tracks like the BIPOC New Work Track and CSAW Award for Circus Artists of Color.
Curated by Sarah Knittel, this alt-comedy and clown-focused hub features “freak sh*t only” with a rotating cast of national and Philly-based performers. Expect performance art, risk-taking, and the absurd in a chaotic, unforgettable atmosphere based out of Pig Iron Studios.
Located in West Philly, Studio 34 dedicates September entirely to Fringe, offering a mix of comedy, clowning, dance, puppetry, and visual arts in its studios and gallery. This year’s lineup includes local and touring acts plus extras like drum-and-dance classes, sound baths, and printmaking workshops.
Held in West Mt. Airy at a converted church near Upsal Station, this hub highlights circus artists, poets, musicians, dancers, and theater-makers. Also a teaching facility, Circus Campus invites visitors to experience aerials, juggling, and other circus arts firsthand.
A community-centered hub in South Philadelphia showcasing performances that uplift diverse voices through theater, improv, storytelling, and multidisciplinary art. SCP also hosts workshops, classes, and mentorship with a focus on accessibility and growth.
FringeArts Members: Tickets available starting July 15 at 10 a.m.
General Public: Tickets available starting July 18 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at FringeArts.com, by calling 215.413.1318, or in person at the Fringe Festival Box Office (140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA).
