FringeArts Unveils Full 2025 PHILADELPHIA FRINGE FESTIVAL Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FringeArts has announced the full curated lineup for the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, running September 4–28 and featuring over 320 performances and experiences across the city. This year’s festival includes a robust mix of world premieres, international collaborations, and genre-defying works by acclaimed artists, continuing FringeArts' mission to present bold, progressive art in unexpected ways.

“This festival brings in artists from around the world who we believe our city deserves to see, while amplifying the phenomenal work that's happening in our own backyards,” said Nell Bang-Jensen, in her first year as President and CEO of FringeArts. “With more shows and experiences than ever before, this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival showcases Philadelphia as a world-class theatrical and creative destination.”

Lineup includes:

Weathering

By Faye Driscoll

September 4–6, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd

Beautiful Human Lies: Chapter 4

Choreographed & Directed by Rennie Harris

Performed by Megan Bridge

September 6–8, 2025 – The Proscenium at the Drake, 302 S Hicks St.

asses.masses

By Patrick Blenkarn & Milton Lim

September 7, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd

The Goldberg Variations

By Clayton Lee

September 12–13, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd

La Otra

Co-Created by Tanaquil Márquez and Eliana Fabiyi

Co-Presented with 1812 Productions

September 12–28, 2025 – The Arcadia Stage at Arden Theatre Company, 40 N 2nd St.

Dambudzo

By nora chipaumire

September 18–20, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd

Around the World in 80 Toys

By Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips

September 26–28, 2025 – FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd

Spiritual Experience

By The Private Theater

Directed by Rebecca Wright, Written by Adriano Shaplin

September 4–28, 2025 – 3408 Brandywine Street, West Philadelphia

Festival Hubs Expand Across the City

Cannonball Festival 2025

Philadelphia’s largest Fringe hub returns with its most expansive season yet, showcasing experimental works across performance, dance, theater, circus, music, and comedy. Features programming at Icebox, The Drake, and Asian Arts Initiative, plus artist support through tracks like the BIPOC New Work Track and CSAW Award for Circus Artists of Color.

Dumb Hub

Curated by Sarah Knittel, this alt-comedy and clown-focused hub features “freak sh*t only” with a rotating cast of national and Philly-based performers. Expect performance art, risk-taking, and the absurd in a chaotic, unforgettable atmosphere based out of Pig Iron Studios.

Studio 34

Located in West Philly, Studio 34 dedicates September entirely to Fringe, offering a mix of comedy, clowning, dance, puppetry, and visual arts in its studios and gallery. This year’s lineup includes local and touring acts plus extras like drum-and-dance classes, sound baths, and printmaking workshops.

Circus Campus Presents

Held in West Mt. Airy at a converted church near Upsal Station, this hub highlights circus artists, poets, musicians, dancers, and theater-makers. Also a teaching facility, Circus Campus invites visitors to experience aerials, juggling, and other circus arts firsthand.

Sawubona Creativity Project

A community-centered hub in South Philadelphia showcasing performances that uplift diverse voices through theater, improv, storytelling, and multidisciplinary art. SCP also hosts workshops, classes, and mentorship with a focus on accessibility and growth.

Ticketing Info

FringeArts Members: Tickets available starting July 15 at 10 a.m.

General Public: Tickets available starting July 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at FringeArts.com, by calling 215.413.1318, or in person at the Fringe Festival Box Office (140 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA).