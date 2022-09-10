Directors Gathering Holds Inaugural Convening For Manifesting A Director-Centric Ecosystem

Directors Gathering (DG), a national membership organization for theatre directors and collaborators, and the extended directing community will gather virtually from Saturday, October 15th - Monday, October 17th to determine ways participants can build a director-centric ecosystem, together.​

(DG)'s goal is to create an inclusive, dynamic, centralized, and welcoming environment for theatre directors to convene with their community of peers and colleagues that have a vested interest in the work of an ecosystem for theatre directors. ​This inaugural (DG) Convening of directors will consist of virtual events from (DG)'s current programming and engagement model scheduled throughout the weekend:

Sat 10/15

A (DG) Salon welcome for (DG) Members

A (DG) Seminar on how to nurture communities for directors throughout regional centers with theatre director, Josh Sobel

A Keynote with acclaimed director and arts leader, May Adrales, centering directors manifesting an ecosystem for and with each other and a post-Keynote (DG) Gathering, moderated by theatre director Lia Sima Fakhouri, for connection and conversation in response to the Keynote

Sun 10/16

A (DG) Pick-Up Class on healing practices for directors with Artists Heal LLC's founder, Noelle Diane Johnson

A (DG) Happy Hour centering shared leadership models with theatre directors and arts leaders, Sam Tower and Nia Benjamin, of Ninth Planet

Mon 10/17

A (DG) Happy Hour: Roundtable centering director-centric organizations and programs with theatre directors and arts leaders, Danilo Gambini, Associate Artistic Director, Rattlestick Theater, Evan Tsitsias, Directors Lab North, Jamie Abelson, Director of Programs, League of Chicago Theatres, Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Jill Harrison, Founder and Executive Director, Directors Gathering (DG) , and Jerrell L. Henderson, theatre director, puppeteer, archivist, and Directors Gathering (DG) Board Member.

A special (DG) Coffee Chat with the (DG) Team that will be live streamed by HowlRound TV.

There will also be opportunities for registrants to engage with the Convening asynchronously with access to the (DG) Journal, (DG) Might Networks platform, and an A-Synch package running November 1st - December 31st.

More details and register here: https://www.directorsgathering.org/dg-convening.html