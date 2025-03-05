Diplo's Run Club Expands to Philly, New York, & More for Second Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a monumental debut with over 20,000 runners in Seattle and San Francisco last year, Diplo’s Run Club will expand to six new cities for its 2025-2026 season. Presented in partnership with Mascot Sports and Wasserman, the combination 5K run and mini music festival headlined by Grammy-winning artist and lifelong athlete Diplo will hit Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Miami and Phoenix, in addition to San Francisco and Seattle, with dates kicking off in July and running through January 2026.

“Getting Diplo’s Run Club started last year was some of the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” says Diplo. “Bringing so many people together to run and celebrate is really all I ever want to do. Stoked to bring you guys a bunch more this year with a ton of friends from around the world.”

Last year’s runs made Diplo’s Run Club one of the most-attended footraces in the world, with the SF installment breaking the top 10 largest 5K races in the U.S. last year, and one of Running USA’s top races. 2024 saw appearances from Olympians, pro athletes and celebrity friends plus surprise DJ sets, free gifts and treatments for runners from brand sponsors and much more. The first of its kind events brought in runners from over 15 countries, ranging in age from 7-months to 84-years-old.

Tickets for the run club tour dates will be available to the public at 10 A.M. PST on Friday, March 14. Artist presale and select partners will have access to tickets beginning Wednesday, March 12 at 10 A.M. PST until Thursday, March 13 at 11:59 P.M. PST. Full ticketing and event details can be found at DiplosRunClub.com. Diplo’s Run Club has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting local nonprofits in each city where the Run Club meets.

Diplo, who runs each race in addition to DJing the party to follow, founded the Run Club to continue his commitment to leading in the wellness space. Fitness has always been major part of Diplo’s life: for a man who travels 300 days a year, he prioritizes squeezing in workouts no matter where he is in the world. Diplo originally came up with the idea for this event series after he ran the Miami half marathon and then found himself at the club with other runners craving a post-workout celebration.

Run Club merges the worlds of music and fitness in a family-friendly daytime context, a first of its kind offering from the superstar. Celebrated for his wide-ranging entrepreneurial endeavors, Diplo has successfully launched brands and pioneered new landscapes throughout his career—whether that’s turning his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground into live incarnations around the globe or organizing a luxury expedition to Antarctica to raise funds for ocean conservation.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now legendary Philadelphia club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he continues to champion genres and artists from around the world through his labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground. His further projects include a publishing company, various book, film and television projects and much more. The thirteen-time Grammy nominee and three-time winner is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Jack Ü with Skrillex and Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. His recent releases include a string of successful Higher Ground singles, 2023’s Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, and 2022's Diplo, his first full-length electronic music album in 18 years.

DIPLO’S RUN CLUB 2025-2026

July 26—Philadelphia, PA—FDR Park

September 7—San Francisco, CA—Pier 30/32

September 27—Seattle, WA—Gas Works Park

October 12—Los Angeles, CA—LA State Historic Park

October 25—Queens, NY—Flushing Meadows Corona Park

November 8—San Diego, CA—Gallagher Square

January 17—Miami, FL—Bayfront Park

January 24—Phoenix, AZ—TBA

Photo credit: Priscilla Rodriguez

