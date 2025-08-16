Circus Campus Presents Will Come to Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circus Campus Presents, a hub in collaboration with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, will be presenting 12 amazing shows and three weeks of big top performances this September. These unique productions have been created by circus artists and groups from all over the country and will run on weekends September 12th - September 28th at Circus Campus (6452 Greene St. Philadelphia) throughout their historical building. These shows exemplify the soul of circus and the broad spectrum of talent that their community fosters. As part of the line-up top circus arts instructors from the Greater Philadelphia Region will come together for the final weekend of the Fringe for an exciting journey through history. with Time Loops by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. Meet these delightful characters during this family-friendly, awe-inspiring adventure through time to embrace history and find the heart of circus. It is the perfect grand finale for a month featuring some of the best circus artists in the city and country!



“Philadelphia Fringe Festival gives our city’s circus community a designated time every year when local artists have the chance - and the encouragement - to produce original work,” said Circus Campus Founder and Owner Shana Kennedy. “Circus Campus Presents is proud to be back at the Fringe Festival. We had hosted Fringe shows on and off for many years, but creating a hub lets us do something larger and much more collaborative. It was a win-win not only for our campus, our artists and for circus lovers throughout the region.”



She added, "Circus Campus, established in 2017, fosters a tight-knit community of teachers, students, performers, and creators. Our hub strives to showcase the skills and variety of these incredible people. Performances are designed to exemplify the broad spectrum of talent on Campus while pushing the creative boundaries formed through this unique collaboration. We invite everyone in Philadelphia to visit our beautifully restored church facility in leafy-green West Mt. Airy."



This hub will showcase all things circus - including acrobatics, juggling, magic, clowning, aerials and more! “Lunarium” - presented by Skylark Circus - is kicking off this year’s Circus Campus Presents season and will ignite the night with a special outdoor, fire show. The excitement won’t stop there - be sure to expand your definition of juggling with Greg Kennedy’s “Architectonica” and explore coming-of-age with Circus Bliss’s, “You’ll Grow Out of It”. The first weekend closes out with an enticing look at the past with Fail Happy Productions, “MaeWest: The Comeback Queen”.



But wait! There’s more! The second weekend of the showcase continues throughout the month with Jonathan Lachance, “Laugh Magic LIVE”; Enchantment Theatre Company, “Mommy’s Khimar”; and an exciting double bill featuring Thomas Miller’s, “The Tungus Mungus Fungus Rumpus” and Circadium’s “Where the Wild Waits”. Finally, the month of excitement closes with Daniel Forlano’s, “Grant”; an interactive, movement healing workshop, “Dance Medicine”; PSCA’s, “Time Loops” and Sweet & Sour Circus’s, “Pink Lemonade”. Each event exemplifies different aspects of the Circus Campus community and explores artistic expression in their own way.



Circus Campus Presents includes graduates from Circadium (our three-year academic program licensed with the state of PA), coaches from Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (our all-ages recreational circus program), artists-in-residence, local & national artists who have continually supported and created as a part of Test-Flights (our curated showcase of works-in-progress), members of our weekly juggling club, and many others who have been integral to our forged environment.



General admission is typically $20; student/artist tickets are $15. More information on Circus Campus can be found at https://circuscampusphiladelphia.com/presents/, or follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/circuscampus/



Circus Campus Presents

9/12-9/28



Circus Campus

6452 Greene St.

Philadelphia, PA 19119



General admission: $20 | Student: $15



Tickets available at

https://phillyfringe.org/events/?&custthreefilter=Circus%20Campus%20Presents