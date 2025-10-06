Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch To Perform At Rittenhouse Grill's Broadway Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill, Philadelphia's only Broadway cabaret venue, will present An Evening with Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch on Piano on Monday, November 17 & Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The evening will feature two-time Tony Award winner and versatile songstress Christine Ebersole, known for her commanding stage presence and remarkable vocal range spanning from classical to contemporary styles, alongside renowned accompanist and musical director Billy Stritch, the masterful pianist and composer who has worked with legends including Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett.

Founded by producer Randy Swartz in collaboration with Rittenhouse Grill owner Garth Weldon, the intimate cabaret series combines fine dining sophistication with up-close performances by theater's most dynamic voices.

Christine Ebersole is celebrated as a Broadway star of the first magnitude. She is a two-time Tony Award winner for Grey Gardens and 42nd Street, a three-time nominee and one-time winner of the Drama Desk Award, and a two-time winner and two-time nominee of the Outer Critics Circle Award. Her Broadway credits include War Paint, Brigadoon, Camelot, and Oklahoma. Many know her for her 87 episodes on the Bob Hearts Abishola television show. Her achievements also encompass an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for Alan Bennett's Talking Heads, as well as numerous concert appearances at Carnegie Hall and with major symphonies. She will next be seen in Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On?, debuting in cinemas on December 19, 2025.

Billy Stritch may best be known as Liza Minnelli's musical director of 25 years. Billy headlines Monday nights at Birdland and Sunday nights at Bemelmans' Bar at the Carlyle in New York. In addition to performing at Lincoln Center and Feinstein's California, he is also a Grammy Award-winning composer. He co-wrote the Grammy-winning song 'Does He Love You,' which was later recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, earning another Grammy nomination in 2023.

The evening promises a sophisticated blend of Broadway favorites, jazz classics, and personal storytelling. As one of Broadway's most accomplished and respected performers, Christine brings both exceptional talent and meaningful perspective to the cabaret stage, complemented by Billy's nearly 40 years of experience on the New York nightclub scene.

Set in the elegantly designed Rittenhouse Grill at the Warwick Hotel, the venue features plush armchairs and booths on luxurious cheetah print carpet, resembling a swanky 1940s supper club.

Broadway Cabaret is sponsored by Warwick Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio by Marriott Hotel, with special pricing available for cabaret patrons.

The final performance of the Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill fall 2025 season will be It's Christmastime in the City with Mark Nadler with Stephanie Pope on Monday, December 15, 2025.