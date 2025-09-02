COASTIE Comes to the Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, presents Coastie, from Saturday, September 13th through Sunday, September 28th, 2025. Directed by Midge McClosky, executive director of The Shawnee Playhouse, and written by Lawrence B. Fox, this full-length, comedic, world-premiere production stars veteran top talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Jules Gindraux as Larry and Dirk Marks as Saint Peter. Winner of the 2024 Shawnee Original Playwright Series competition, this side-splitting play also showcases a strong ensemble cast, playing over thirty different characters, including Stephen Hellman, Russ Fisher, Kathy Fisher, Angelo Revilla III, Brian Bollinger, and Christopher Cameron.

Larry, a former member of the United States Coast Guard, recently passed away. He now stands before the Pearly Gates of Heaven, hoping that he might be considered for acceptance and inclusion as a permanent resident. While there, he meets Saint Peter, who conducts an interview to determine if Larry qualifies for entry. Saint Peter's line of inquiry focuses upon the benevolent deeds in which Larry may have engaged in while he was a living resident of Earth. Had Larry, during his time on the planet, sought to ameliorate life for his fellow cohabitants?

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, the creative crew for Coastie features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky as director and show designer, Johanna Gelbs as assistant director and stage manager, Abby Perry as Assistant Stage Manager, Chris Hnasko as lighting designer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.