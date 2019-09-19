CHOICES Comes to the Media Theatre

Exelon Generation is pleased to announce its support of community theatrical arts by sponsoring the first-time ever collaboration between The Media Theatre and Chester Boys and Girls Club.



"Choices," is a provocative and introspective work that highlights the challenges and difficulties often faced by at-risk youth growing up in the city of Chester, PA. This original work was written and is being performed by six youth who recount their experiences and some of the choices they have made growing up in a historically underprivileged community.



"This is a performance about art, voice, crisis, diversity, triumph, humanism, and friendship," said The Media Theatre's Artistic Director Jesse Cline. "We are incredibly proud of the boys and girls who have dedicated their time and energy for the last several months to rehearse. We are also very appreciative of Exelon Generation for their generous support of this program."



"Through sponsorships and support of community-based programs, we help people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy and experience the arts throughout our region," said John Barnes, president, Exelon Power. "The arts unify our communities regardless of age, race and ethnicity and help us express our values, and build bridges between cultures - we are extremely proud to sponsor this important collaboration and the performance of "Choices."



"Choices" is a one-time only performance scheduled for Sunday, September 29 at 2:00pm at the Media Theatre.

Call 610-891-0100 or visit mediatheatre.org for info.





