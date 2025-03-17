CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION to Play at Upper Merion Underground Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since November 2024, Upper Merion Area High School’s Underground Players have been working on their production of Concord Theatricals’ Chicago: Teen Edition. This musical started on Boardway and became one of the most popular musicals of all time. The musical is directed by Upper Merion’s Justin Damm, with the show performances being April 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 7 PM and April 6th at 2 PM. The show on Friday, April 4th will also include an ASL interpreter.

Chicago: Teen Edition brings the same amount of drama, humor, jazz, and story as the original musical. The musical is set in the roaring 1920’s starring two women, Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, as they go through a life filled with jazz and jail. With the musical’s Broadway success, director Justin Damm thought it would be a great fit for the Underground Players.

With a cast of over 40 students, all of them are glad to be a part of this amazing production. Not only does the cast work hard, but the Upper Merion Underground Players have a dedicated stage, light, and sound crew that serve to make this production truly wonderful.

The Underground Players’ set is designed and hand-built by set technician Dr. Peter Vreeland and stage manager Grayson Kelly. The director is Justin Damm. The vocal director is Brian Horoho. The choreographer is Joe Cicala. The producer and club sponsor is Erica Imhoff. The costume supervisor is Becca Futty. The lighting technician is Micheal Barash. The pit conductor is Emily Szal Masino. The president of the organization is JoEllen Johnson. The vice president is Lily Jackman. The marketing director is Cat Lee. The media directors are Emma Menke and David Rendon-Garcia.

About Upper Merion Underground Players

The Upper Merion Underground Players are a high school theatre organization based in King of Prussia. They have been performing plays and musicals and captivating audiences for over 25 years. Notable alumni of the UM Underground Players include Matt Decker and Erin Reilly, founders of Theatre Horizon, as well as Elena Camp.

