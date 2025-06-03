CATS Begins Performances At The Shawnee Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, presents Cats, from June 14th through July 6th, 2025. Directed and choreographed by Broadway alumni, Naomi Naughton, with associate choreographers Megan Fry and Joseph Ambrosia, the musical stars veteran top talent from The Poconos, including sixteen different, seasoned Grizabellas that will grace the Shawnee Stage, Midge McClosky, Gillian Turner, Black Cherry Love, Kristen Long, Sarah McCarroll, Lindsey Cook, Adriana Stigliano Beers, and Naomi Naughton (Reddin), who was a performer in Cats on Broadway. Hillary Stevens, Deanna Badik Katsock, RJ Cooney, Jojo, Lisa Dellarossa, Ryan Cook, Rebecca Pieper, and Rob Howell will also ascend to the Heaviside Layer, as a rite of passage in this iconic role.

Cats unites a tribe of Jellicle Cats on a moonlit evening, who must then make the "Jellicle Choice" to decide which of them will ascend to the mysterious Heaviside Layer to be reborn. Based on T.S. Eliot's whimsical collection of poems, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular musical features such celebrated and haunting songs, like "Memory," and a plethora of enchanting dance numbers. At its peak, Cats was an international phenomenon, and its original production still holds the record as the fifth longest-running show on Broadway. A magical, moving, and mystical glimpse into the feline existence, Cats transforms Eliot's lyrical poetry and manifests it into the embodiment of a diverse company of singing and dancing, charismatic creatures.

Naomi Naughton is thrilled to be directing this spectacular rendition of Cats, having performed as a swing in the Broadway production for two and a half years. Naomi also appeared on Broadway in Meet Me In St. Louis and Swinging on a Star. She also performed across North America and Europe in A Chorus Line, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chess, Anything Goes, Brigadoon, and many other sensational shows. Locally, she and her beloved husband, Tim Naughton, have choreographed the musicals at Notre Dame High School, in East Stroudsburg, for the past twenty years. She has also been creatively involved with The Shawnee Playhouse, Pocono Lively Arts, and Rebel Stages.

Inspired by the original Broadway choreography of Gillian Lynne, this production showcases many talented performers that audiences have come to know and love, including, Joseph Ambrosia as Mr. Mistoffelees, David Arzberger as Rum Tum Tugger, Della Baird as Admetus, Mary Bolan as Jellylorum, Brian Bolinger as George, Anya Cameron as Silabub, Arwen Cameron as Demeter, Averie Cameron as Tantomile, Belly Cameron as Cassandra, and Laurel Cameron as Victoria. This riveting rendition also features RJ Cooney as Bill Bailey, Cordelia D'Orsi as Etcetera, Maddy Drivon as Jemima, Sarah Farmer as Hysperia, Megan Fry as Bombalurina, Michael Guerriere as Skimbleshanks, Riley Henderson as Pouncival, Mikaela Lipitz as Electra, Michael Morano as Bustopher Jones, and Dirk Marks as Gus, The Theatre Cat. This dance-laden show also stars Ken McMullen as Old Deuteronomy, Joseph Mowad as Alonzo, Torin Murphy as Coricopat, Finn Naughton as Mungojerrie, Jordan Oney as Munkustrap, Vanessa Ramos as Exotica, Brianna Rosa as Jennyanydots, Erik Simon as Plato/Macavity, Hanna Srour as Carbuketty, and Margaret Lebre White as Rumpleteazer.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for Cats features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Naomi Naughton as director and choreographer, Megan Fry and Joseph Ambrosia as associate choreographers, Bryan Scotton as music director, Jessica Walters Krupski as stage manager, Midge McClosky as costumer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: June 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, and July 4th and 5th

3:00pm: June 15th, 22nd, 29th, and July 6th

7:00pm: June 14th, 21st, 28th, and July 5th

A special, shortened, sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 21st at 1:00pm for $5.00 per ticket.

Tickets are $35.00 each for adults, $30.00 each for seniors, and $20.00 each for children seventeen and under.

Meal and a Show tickets are $61.00 per adult, $50.00 for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $35.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093. Enjoy the show!

