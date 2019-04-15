Behind The Snout: Tom Burgoyne The Official Phillie Phanatic Headlines April Dine & Dish

Tom Burgoyne, the official Phillie Phanatic and decorated author, will be the keynote speaker for Dine & Dish at The Bercy on Monday, April 22, 2019. Dine & Dish is the Main Line's monthly benefit dinner series presented by Realtor and tastemaker Michelle Leonard. Guests are invited to join Burgoyne for an intimate experience as he shares the seven loving principles that the Phanatic employs to create smiles, laughter and love. If you want to know how to create that love for your company or organization and develop loyalty with your clients, customers and employees, then this is the perfect opportunity to learn from one of the region's top experts. The evening begins at 6:00pm with a "meet and greet" reception, followed by a seated dinner presented by Executive Chef Joseph Monnich. Tickets are on sale now for $50 per person, which includes a glass of sparkling wine, a three-course dinner, special giveaways, tax and gratuity. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to Phillies Charities, Inc. Contact The Bercy's Director of Marketing Brooke Rightnour at 484-680-2358 to reserve tickets, or visit www.thebercy.com/upcomingevents/.

"For 30 years, The Official Phillie Phanatic Tom Burgoyne has put his heart and soul into winning over the hearts of Philadelphia sports fans and has rooted an unshakable love and dedication to the Philadelphia Phillies," said Dine & Dish Founder Michelle Leonard. "Tom has a lot of insight on what it takes to wow the audience and seed the development of fan loyalty, which he will be sharing with the community at April's Dine & Dish. Come out and join us at The Bercy for a unique experience up-close-and-personal with this true Philadelphia sports legend."

Tom Burgoyne has been performing as the Phillie Phanatic for thirty years. A St. Joseph's Prep and Drexel University graduate, Burgoyne first donned the Phanatic costume in 1989 after answering an anonymous want-ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Burgoyne, a certifiable sports nut, won over a panel of judges with his audition in the Phanatic costume and his collection of newspaper clippings of him on top of statues during the Phillies and 76ers victory parades.

Working as a backup to David Raymond (the first Phanatic performer) for five years, Burgoyne handled many of the Phanatic's promotional appearances until the 1994 season when he took over all game day duties. Since then, Burgoyne has travelled across the country and around the world bringing the Phanatic's special brand of humor to sports fans everywhere. His international travels have taken him to Japan, Europe, Australia, South America, Mexico and the Phanatic's homeland - the Galapagos Islands.

Burgoyne's most recent book, Pheel the Love - How the Most Powerful Force in the Universe Builds Great Companies, shows how leaders can use Phanatic-style loving principles to generate customer and employee loyalty. Burgoyne has co-authored two other books about Phillies baseball - More Than Beards, Bellies and Biceps - The Story of the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies (and the Phillie Phanatic, Too) and Movin' On Up. He also has written sixteen children's books, chronicling the adventures of the Phillie Phanatic and he started a reading and literacy program in the Philadelphia area called "Be A Phanatic About Reading." In addition, Burgoyne has written and directed four children's videos, Channel Surfin' Phanatic, The Phillie Phanatic Goes Hollywood, Time Travelin' Phanatic and The Phillie Phanatic's One-Man Band.

The Phillie Phanatic has been widely acclaimed over the years as one of sports best mascots. Forbes Magazine and other media outlets have repeatedly named the Phanatic the best mascot in the country. In 2002, the Phillie Phanatic was "enshrined" in baseball's Hall of Fame and is currently part of a permanent exhibit in Cooperstown.

Burgoyne has been a familiar face on the local and national interviewing circuit appearing frequently on TV and radio programs as the "Best Friend of the Phanatic". He has been a successful speaker in the Delaware Valley for over twenty years, entertaining audiences with stories about his "friend" the Phanatic, and motivating and encouraging his audiences to PHEEL THE LOVE and reach for the stars.

As Burgoyne enters his 31th season as the Phanatic's alter ego, guests are invited to feel the love, share in his message and hit a homerun at April's Dine & Dish!

"I'm thrilled to have been invited to Dine and Dish and never pass on an opportunity to share my story and my message of LOVE," said Burgoyne. "I will be talking about my best friend - the Phillie Phanatic, how he came to Philadelphia in 1978 and instantly won over Philly sports fans and the entire city. I will discuss how I got the job as the back-up Phanatic in 1989 and took over as the main performer after the 1993 season. I've entertained over 60 million fans at Phillies games and travelled around the world with my "phriend", so there are many stories and fun encounters I've experienced in over 30 years in costume. I've jammed on stage with rock stars, made countless TV appearances and sat down for memorable dinner with the nine supreme court justices. Above all of that, I will be talking about the love people have for the Phanatic and how the Phanatic creates that love. Come out and join me at The Bercy!"

The evening begins at 6:00pm with a "meet and greet" sparkling wine reception, followed by a seated dinner presented by Executive Chef Joseph Monnich. Burgoyne follows sold out Dine & Dish events which featured local authorities, such as Marcus Allen, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region and Mary K. Dougherty, the owner of Philadelphia-area Nicole Miller stores. Tickets are on sale now for $50 per person, and includes a glass of sparkling wine, a three-course dinner, tax and gratuity. Alicia Eger, owner of Coco Blu Boutique, located at 116 E Lancaster Ave in Wayne. Pa is generously treating each attendee to a $25 gift card for their store (Cocoblu.biz). Plus, Kim Wright, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Ardmore/Wynnewood will treat guests to samples of her delicious bundt cakes.

Dinner for each Dine & Dish will be specially presented by Executive Chef Joe Monnich and his talented culinary team. Dine & Dish's monthly wine selections will be curated by The Bercy's Beverage Manager and award-winning Sommelier Steven Gullo. The menu rotates each month and includes top signature and seasonal dishes.

Dine & Dish is held monthly at The Bercy, Downtown Ardmore's crown jewel co-owned by Justin Weathers and Chef Joe Monnich. Seating is limited to 45 people, making this event very exclusive. Tickets are limited. For reservations, please contact The Bercy's Director of Marketing Brooke Rightnour at 484-680-2358 or visit www.thebercy.com/upcomingevents .

The Bercy is located at 7 E Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore. Complimentary valet parking is available on Station Road right off Lancaster Avenue.

Dine & Dish returns next month on Monday, May 13th with Lu Ann Cahn - speaker, author, eight-time Emmy Award Winning Journalist, and the Director of Career Services for Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University. Advance tickets and reservations by calling 484-680-2358 or by visiting Eventbrite and searching for "Dine & Dish."





