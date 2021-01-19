BalletX Premieres Three Short Films Tomorrow

BalletX dives deeper into its 15th Anniversary Season celebration with the world premiere of three short films by choreographers Francesca Harper, Tsai Hsi Hung, and Manuel Vignoulle. BalletX will screen the short films for the first time in a Virtual Premiere event on January 20, 2021 at 7:00pm EST.

BalletX dancers will perform live and choreographers will be interviewed about their work, moderated by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox. Following the event, subscribers will have exclusive 24/7 access to the short films on BalletX Beyond, the company's subscription-based streaming platform, which The Philadelphia Inquirer called "home to some of the pandemic's most satisfying works ... a joy to watch."

"I am truly blown away that our BalletX Beyond subscriptions have reached a global audience, with viewers watching premiere films from 20 states across the U.S. and 6 countries. Even though it's been a tough year for everyone, I am proud of the way we have harnessed the power of technology and innovation to keep creating, connecting, and growing together," says Christine Cox, BalletX Artistic and Executive Director.

Francesca Harper, a New York-based choreographer, brought her previous experience as Ballet Consultant for the Oscar winning film BLACK SWAN to the set of her short film at the BalletX Dance Center. In collaboration with Director of Photography Daniel Madoff, Francesca created THAW, an excerpt from Unapologetic Body, a work for seven dancers set to the music of Arcoiris Sandoval and slowdanger. The film is inspired by the Supreme Court's ruling in Loving v. Virginia, as well as the work of Alice Dunbar-Nelson, a Philadelphia poet and social justice advocate, and subject of "I Am an American!" - a digital exhibition by BalletX 15th Anniversary partners The Rosenbach and Free Library of Philadelphia.

Tsai Hsi Hung, born in Taiwan and based in New York, explores in her new short film, Two X Two, the harmony and dissonance between two dancers--one representing a tiger, the other a dragon. Set to the music of Luca D'Alberto, and featuring the dancers in ceremonial garb by costume designer Mark Eric, the work was filmed by Daniel Madoff at Franklin Institute's Pepper Hall, the original reading room for the first Patent Library in the United States.

Manuel Vignoulle, native of France and residing in New York, created his short film Heal as a response to the pandemic, and ongoing struggle for solidarity with ourselves and the planet. Blending three stories into one, Heal examines the idea of restoring personal wounds in order to find more peace within and without. Filmed by Daniel Madoff at Awbury Arboretum, West Mill Creek Park, and Washington Square West, the dance is set to the music of vocal group Li Ósc.

BalletX launched BalletX Beyond, the company's first-ever subscription-based streaming platform, in September 2020 to help keep the arts alive during the ongoing global pandemic, and to ensure BalletX can continue to support its exceptional company of dancers and collaborating choreographers, filmmakers, and designers.

BalletX Beyond is available now in two plans at www.BalletX.org/Beyond:

Basic ($15/month), featuring access to three Virtual World Premiere events, 15 digital features and short dance films, behind-the-scenes documentaries, artist Q&As and interviews, bonus launch videos, and surprise programming and events throughout the season.

Plus ($30/month), featuring all of the access available in the Basic plan, plus a rotating schedule of over 40 classic ballets from the BalletX archive and ticket discounts to any mainstage performances scheduled in spring or summer 2021.

BalletX Beyond gift subscriptions are available now in 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month Basic and Plus plans at https://www.balletx.org/membership-gift/.