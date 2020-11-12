BWW Blog: Broadway Holiday Hits Playlist

There are a plethora of Broadway shows that take place during the holiday season .

Halloween just ended, so you know what that means: holiday season! No matter which holidays you celebrate, you know that holiday music shapes the season. To get in the holiday spirit while preparing for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, I have designed a playlist full of beloved Broadway holiday songs.

There are a plethora of Broadway shows that take place during the holiday season such as Elf, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and A Christmas Story. Other musicals celebrate the holidays during certain scenes such as RENT and even Legally Blonde. However, a Broadway holiday playlist would not be complete without stars, like Idina Menzel and Leslie Odom Jr., singing holiday hits as well as songs from musicals that take place during winter like Frozen and Anastasia. I also threw in some iconic surprises including "Rockin' Around the Pole" by the stars of Mean Girls. Get ready to sing along and discover some new holiday favorites!

