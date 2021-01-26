BWW Blog: Activities That Fuel My Inner Artist

Quickly into college I learned the importance of taking care of my inner artist, ensuring that she was fueled. I could not simply utilize all of my creativity and energy without replenishing passion, drive, and rest. Below I have included 10 activities that personally fuel my inner artist. While these tasks do not directly relate to theater, they still keep my creative juices flowing.

Watching TV - Having a cozy night in with some snacks and a TV show always hits the spot. I know I'm late to the game, but I have been loving Schitt's Creek on Netflix. Although I could watch the show for HOURS, I try to limit myself to an hour. Working Out - I don't know about you, but the quarantine life is draining and tiring! Getting the blood pumping with some serotonin always leaves me feeling better about my day. And, yes, dance parties count! Shopping - I love finding clothes and accessories that showcase my personality. Whether shopping online or in-person, finding steals and deals always is a rush! Don't you think? Yoga - From meditation to Vinyasa flows, I love yoga! Yoga always grounds me, always leaving me in a better headspace than before. There are SO MANY Yoga YouTube channels with amazing content; a personal favorite of mine is Boho Beautiful Yoga. Crafts - The internet is FULL of DIY projects. Over quarantine, I learned how to make wire rings with beads from Tik Tok. Throw on seem feel-good jams, burn a candle, and your set. Skateboarding - Getting some fresh air always helps clear my mind. Add skateboarding to the mix, and you have a fun little adventure. Reading - Talk about stepping outside of your reality! Recently, I have been reading A LOT of Shirley Jackson's work. I also may or may not have started rereading the Twilight series :-) Spending Time Animals - There is something about pets that just makes you forget all of your worries. When you're away at school, see if there are any cat cafes, goat yoga, etc. Adventuring - I love finding new restaurants, shops, trails, museums, and cafes! Sometimes I enjoy my own quality time alone exploring, while other times I bring a pal for the ride. Spending Time With Loved Ones - From Facetiming to going on a walk in the park, catching up with family and friends always inspires me to continue working hard on my craft.

Although these activities may be affected by the restrictions of COVID-19, I still try to implement a few of them into my hectic, college week. All in all, without fueling my inner artist, I cannot continue doing what I love. Have fun finding the activities that fuel YOU. Remember the importance of nurturing and caring for your craft. Especially during these crazy times, practicing some self-care is more important than ever. Good luck!