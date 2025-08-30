Anna Snapp Performs Solo Show I FOUND THAT THE SUN WILL RISE TOMORROW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anna Snapp will perform her autobiographical solo show, I Found That the Sun Will Rise Tomorrow, as part of the Cannonball Festival. The show is directed by J. Paul Nicholas and runs September 13 through September 27.

What did it feel like as Anna Snapp’s body and mind failed her year after year, with seemingly no end in sight? What is it like to try so desperately to heal from wounds that you can never fully erase? Anna Snapp boldly shares the deeply personal and painful details of her long-term battle with chronic disease, mental illness, and sexual trauma at Cannonball Festival on September 13th, 20th, 23rd, and 27th with $5-$50 and pay-what-you-can ticket options available now at www.fringearts.com. This show is recommended for audience members ages 18+ as it contains graphic language, and mentions of chronic and mental illness, self-harm/suicidal ideation, and sexual assault.

About Anna Snapp

Anna Snapp is an actor, writer, and content creator (@theannasnapp) whose work has been seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Off-Broadway on Theatre Row at The United Solo Theatre Festival, the Capital Fringe in Washington, D.C., New York Shakespeare Exchange, The Brick Theater, Irish Heritage Theatre, Blunt Ensemble, and Rising Sun Performance Company, to name a few. She has also performed I Found That the Sun Will Rise Tomorrow, as well as her other solo show, It’s Not About the Damn Food, for various medical students, professionals, and educators nationwide. www.annasnapp.com

Paul most recently co-directed Moreno at Interact Theatre, and the popular run of Dissociation at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. As an actor, director, and fight choreographer, Paul has worked at several Philly theaters, winning two Barrymore Awards, and at theaters all over the country. He has also appeared in 10 TV series, including 8 seasons as the attorney Linden Delroy on Law & Order: SVU, and in Mare of Easttown opposite Kate Winslet. Paul has an MFA from The Shakespeare Theatre Academy, and is a member of the Lincoln Center Theater’s Directors Lab.