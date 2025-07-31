ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Doylestown Theatre Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doylestown Theatre Academy (DTA) is inviting audiences to tumble down the rabbit hole with its upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland, running August 1 & 2 at New Hope-Solebury High School. (180 W. Bridge St., New Hope, PA). This imaginative adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic tale promises an unforgettable journey filled with eccentric characters, fantastical sets, and a talented young cast of rising stars.

Directed and choreographed by the team behind DTA's recent production of Grease, Alice in Wonderland offers a fast-paced, family-friendly theatrical adventure that captures the spirit of curiosity and the power of imagination. Featuring original choreography by regional favorite, Stephen Casey, colorful costumes by Jennifer Miller, and music direction by Jaime Rogers, the show is designed to delight audiences of all ages.

"We love giving our students the opportunity to step into roles that challenge their creativity and bring timeless stories to life in bold, new ways," says Jaime Rogers, Music & Artistic Director of Doylestown Theatre Academy. "Alice in Wonderland is the perfect playground for young performers-and this cast has truly embraced its joyful chaos."

The cast features 35 youth performers from Bucks County and the surrounding region, portraying familiar characters like the Mad Hatter, played by Eva Soloway, Queen of Hearts, played by Maggie Lock and Clara Brems, and, of course, Alice herself, played by Vienna Ludt and Remy Mayo. Whether crooning at the tea party or commanding a courtroom, these young actors bring heart, humor, and high energy to the stage.

Doylestown Theatre Academy is known for its commitment to providing professional-level theatre education to aspiring performers ages 7-18. With intensive summer training programs and fully staged productions, DTA continues to be a launchpad for emerging talent in the region.

Performances of Alice in Wonderland will be held on:

Friday, August 1 at 2 PM and 7 PM

Saturday, August 2 at 2 PM and 7 PM

Make it a magical Friday night out! Audiences attending the Friday evening performance can cap off the evening by catching the New Hope fireworks display at 9:00 PM, just minutes from the theater-a perfect pairing for a whimsical family adventure.