A PHILLY POPS CHRISTMAS: SPECTACULAR SOUNDS OF THE SEASON Lights Up The Kimmel Center

Philly's favorite holiday tradition is back! KeyBank presents: A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season decks the halls of the Kimmel Center with nine performances December 6-21.

After the energy and sparkle of his 2013, 2014, and 2015 Christmas shows, Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell makes his holiday homecoming, with an all-new original program that's sure to get audiences in the holiday spirit. This performance will showcase the full 65-piece orchestra, with over 300 performers onstage for a Christmas extravaganza-including POPS perennial fan favorites The Philadelphia Boys Choir, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, organist Peter Richard Conte, and The Philly POPS Festival Chorus.

Returning for her second Christmas with The Philly POPS is Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. Currently playing Angelica Schuyler on Broadway, Mandy made her POPS debut at 2017's July 4 Party on the Parkway. Since then, she has performed in 2018's A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season and at the 2019 POPS Ball gala. Before starting this nine-show run, she will perform in A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas with guest artists Tituss Burgess and Luis Figueroa. Audiences can expect to hear her heart-stopping interpretations of the classics, as well as "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen, which she will sing in English and in Spanish.

Making their POPS debut are The Melodica Men-two Juilliard and Peabody Conservatory graduates who achieved fame on YouTube with their hilarious viral videos. Their performance will showcase their virtuosity with these unusual instruments, as well as lots of fun and surprises for all.

The performance will feature the traditional POPS Christmas Sing-Along, including timeless Christmas carols like "Joy to the World," "Deck The Halls," and "Silent Night." Also in the program are two numbers from A Charlie Brown Christmas, a special arrangement of Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas," and the original film orchestration of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" as sung by Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis (which was reconstructed by musicologist Derek Greten-Harrison).

In anticipation of the concert, Mandy will visit local schools that are supported by the POPS in Schools program, such as the Isaac Sheppard Elementary School. The Melodica Men will give masterclasses at Philadelphia School District schools as well.

"A Philly POPS Christmas is a uniquely Philadelphia family holiday tradition," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "This year, we'll kick off the most wonderful time of the year for over 20,000 people with our special brand of Philly POPS holiday cheer. With A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas at The Met Philadelphia and A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season and The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Holiday Celebration at the Kimmel Center, we have a holiday celebration for everyone."

The event is made possible by Presenting Sponsor KeyBank.

Tickets: $35-160

www.phillypops.org/christmas

Alongside these Christmas concerts, the POPS continues its Salute Series by presenting Comcast NBCUniversal's I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders-the annual benefit concert where the POPS hosts 2,000 members of the military, police and fire departments and their families for an invite-only Christmas Spectacular. The evening also includes recognitions for the exemplary commitments of select service members. Tickets are not for sale to the public for this concert.

Performance schedule:

Friday, December 6, 8 p.m. (Christmas Salute, tickets available by invitation only)

Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 15, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 20, 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 21, 3 p.m.

An hour before each show, the POPS presents pre-concert entertainment in the lobby of the Kimmel Center on the Plaza Stage.

This season will feature performances by:

12/7 Clearview Regional Middle School

12/8 Calli Graver

12/11 B101 Christmas Choir Competition Winner

12/14 HOME

12/15 The Kimmel Center Presents: Tuba Christmas

12/18 B101 Christmas Choir Competition Winner

12/20 Council Rock High School South

12/21 Christmas Carolers





