2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ash Booth - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 16%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 14%

Joy Woffindin - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 9%

Stephen Casey - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 9%

Valerie Dixon - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 8%

Jonathan Cruz - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse Bethlehem 7%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 4%

Emily Fishman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Tiara Nock - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 4%

Crystal Williams - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Kate Scharff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Lynne Inciardi - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 3%

Megan Dietrich and Emilee Lawson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Karla Bradley - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Karla Manhard - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Grace Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Dylan Cole - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%

Donna Battaglia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Mariah Rose - FIRST DATE - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Natalie Hayes-Scott - AVENUE Q - The Algonquin Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sherry Yerger - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 11%

Todd Burkel - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse Bethlehem 11%

David Arzberger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Tiffany Bacon - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 7%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Alicia Cahill - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Linda B. Stockton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Nikki Casulli & Peggy Oleynick - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

Tim Cannon - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 4%

Don Allen - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Richard St. Clair - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Connie Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Linda B. Stockton - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Grace Patton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Laura Moore, Mary Baldwin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Joanne Penrose - KINKY BOOTS - The Algonquin Arts Center 3%

Justin Cochrane - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Ramaj Jamar - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Jen Allegra, Janet Gilmore, Susan Gibbons - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 2%

Justin Cochrane - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Kitty Cleary - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 1%

Justin Cochrane - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Justin Cochrane - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 29%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 20%

BEETLEJUICE - Academy of Music 15%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 10%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 7%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 7%

RHYTHM BATH - Christ Church Neighborhood House 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgaine Ford-Workman - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 13%

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Rachel Fisher - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Jim McCrane - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Clair M. Freeman - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 5%

Annie Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Keith Baker - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Hunter Foster - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 4%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 4%

David Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Jeffrey Rega - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Alejandra Santos - DREAMGIRLS - MunOpCo Music Theatre 3%

Midge McClosky - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Daniel K Williams - JECKYL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Peter Reynolds - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Stephen Casey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Act II Playhouse 2%

John DiFerdinando - DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Sammi Kuhl - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 2%

Theodora Psitos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Anne Marie Scalies - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Lisa Stevens - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 2%

Heather Timberman - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michele King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 12%

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Ezri Lutz - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 6%

Amy Kaissar - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 6%

Thomas Robert Irvin - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 5%

Lesley Ballantyne - MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

Jennifer Childs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 4%

Ozzie Jones - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

Aaron Gould - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 4%

Suki - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Tyrone L. Robinson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Sam Barrett - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 4%

John Boccanfuso - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

George Hartpence - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 3%

Suki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 2%

Kevin Christian - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Village Players of Hatboro 2%

Cat Miller - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 2%

Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski - THE DOVER ROAD - ActorsNET 2%

Courtney Lyneé - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

Gregory Morton - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Ken Kaissar - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Andrea Kennedy Hart - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

Nicole Napolitano - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

Tyrone Robinson - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 13%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 12%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 4%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 4%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 2%

DISASTER - FOOTLIGHTERS 2%

GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 22%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 15%

Gaetano Stone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 9%

Sarah McCarroll, Midge McClosky, and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Paul Miller - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 5%

Steve Hnatko & Rob Rosiello - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Minjoo Kim - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Ryan Kadwill - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 5%

Joe Doran - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Steve Hnatko - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 4%

Jon Tobias - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Matthew Kator - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Minjoo Kim - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Matthew Kator - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Candlelight Theater 2%

Julie Duro - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Midge McClosky - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Robert Iodice - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Matthew Demascolo - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

Robert Iodice - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Jose Santiago - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Gilbert Todd - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Susan Den Outer - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 20%

Nicholas Raspanti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 11%

Todd Deen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 8%

Sebastian Paff - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 6%

Susan den Outer - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Todd Deen - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Douglass G. Lutz - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Keith Levenson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 5%

Raquel Garcia - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 3%

Denise Wisneski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 3%

Danny Murphy, Zoi MG McNamara, Shawn Weaver, and Jeff Smith - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Nicholas Burbo - A CHORUS LINE - Salt Performing Arts Center 3%

Todd Deen - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Ryan Walden - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Players Club of Swarthmore 3%

Andrew Rudderow - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 3%

Nicholas Burbo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Hana Cai - INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 2%

Nathan Patton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Nicholas Burbo - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 2%

Karl DeBoeser - DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

Erik Meyer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 2%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%

Raquel Garcia - LITTLE WOMEN - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 14%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 11%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 5%

MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 4%

CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

DREAMGIRLS - Munopco Music Theatre 2%

THE LION KING - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 2%

RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Kimmel Cultural Campus 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 1%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 1%

DISASTER - Footlighters 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Candlelight Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 24%

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 21%

THE TATTOOED LADY - Philadelphia Theatre Company 14%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 10%

HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 10%

DEAD POET’S SORORITY - SCTC/Meraki Productions 6%

TRAIN TO ESSEX JUNCTION - Philadelphia Fringe 5%

WRITTEN BY PHILLIS - Quintessence Theatre 4%

THE PIGEON. - The Strides Collective 2%

KOAL - Jacinta Yelland 1%

OTHER ORBITS - Applied Mechanics 1%

BITE THE DUST - inFLUX Theatre Collective 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amelia Soleau - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 10%

Brian Sell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 7%

Danny Palmieri - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 6%

Andrew Loudon - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Ethan Flanagan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Jazzy Thomas - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Andrew Stewart - KINKY BOOTS - Pa Playhouse, Bethlehem 3%

Cynthia Reynolds - CINDERELLA - Newtown Arts Company 3%

Josh Tull - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

Sarah McCarroll - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Landon Conrad - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 2%

Jennifer Dinan - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Kate Baldwin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Ryan Starzewski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 2%

John DiFerdinando - SHE LOVES ME - Dramateurs at the Barn 2%

Colin Mash - HITS! THE MUSICAL - The Keswick Theater 2%

Jenny Lee Stern - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Dirk Marks - A GOOD DAY - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Cat Mckenna - KINKY BOOTS - PA Playhouse, Bethlehem 2%

Bryant Fleming - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Shakespeare in Clark Park 2%

Midge McClosky - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Mia Grizzuti - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Q Lewis - GODSPELL - Players Club of Swarthmore 1%

Lindsay Looloian - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Jerrod Ganesh - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Elizabeth McDonald - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Eric Rupp - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Meg Waldowski - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 7%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 6%

James Joseph O'Neil - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Gabrielle Affleck - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

Courtney Boches - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 5%

Autumn Bradley as Tilly Evans/Tillius the Paladin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 5%

Norm Reynolds - MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

John McGarry - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Julia Corrado - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

Walter DeShields - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Charlotte Kirkby - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - ActorsNET 2%

Sandra Hartman - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 2%

Damien S. Berger - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Joseph Torsella - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

Susan Bolt - INDECENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Ian Merrill Peakes - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

LaNeshe Miller-White - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Matt Lake - BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

Kairi Mace - SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%

Danny Gleason - SWEAT - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Walter DeShields - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Susan Blair - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - ActorsNET 1%

Stephanie Rogers - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 1%



Best Play

12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 11%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 9%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Village Players of Hatboro 8%

A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 5%

A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 5%

ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 4%

THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

MAKING IT UP (ONE PLAYWRIGHT TO ANOTHER) - Philadelphia Fringe 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 1812 Productions 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Facetime Theatre 4%

AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Stagecrafters 2%

SECRETS - Jasai Enterprise LLC 2%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Yocum Institute 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - ActorsNET 2%

METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

SWEATER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - 1st Street Players 1%

SANDBLASTED - Theatre Horizon 1%

IT COULD BE WORSE - Jasai Enterprise LLC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Randall King - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 13%

Ryan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 12%

David Arzberger - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 7%

Ed Robins - RENT - Players Club of Swarthmore 6%

T. Mark Cole - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 5%

Jason Simms - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Nana Nimako - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 5%

Tom Yenchick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 5%

Tom Yenchick - GODSPELL - Forge Theatre 5%

Jack Bathke - NATIVE GARDENS - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 5%

Jason Simms - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Anna Louizo - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 4%

Harvey Perelman - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Roman Tatarowicz - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Jeff Reim and Anthony Connell - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Candlelight Theater 2%

Charles Morgan - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

John Cochrane, Jr. - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Jeff Reim - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Candlelight Theater 2%

Chris Haig - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Kyu Shin - CLYDE'S - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Pat Masarachia - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Stagecrafters 1%

Harvey Perelman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Epstein - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 25%

Ryan Kadwill - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 11%

Billy McClosky - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Christen Mandracchia - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 8%

Midge McClosky and Grant Wagner - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Steve Hnatko - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 6%

Damien Figueras - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Michael Kiley - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Rich Farella - MATILDA - Players Club of Swarthmore 4%

Ryan Kadwill - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Larry Fowler - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Alex Brock - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Walnut Street Theatre 3%

Laura Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 3%

Donald Otto - CRAZY FOR YOU - Narberth Community Theatre 2%

Michael Keck - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Patrick Walton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 1%

Lindsay Jones - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - People’s Light And Theatre 1%

Eric Gershenow - BOY GETS GIRL - The Stagecrafters 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Johanna Gelbs - MAME - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Lydia O'Halloran - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 9%

Elizabeth Doerrman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 6%

Liam McKernan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Brandon Hanks - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 5%

August Walker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 4%

Jane Landes - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Newtown Arts Company 4%

Jamie Tyre - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 4%

Sydney Broitman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Ghostlight Players 4%

Allison Deratzian - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 4%

Lisa Simms - COMPANY - Old Academy Players 3%

Bart Shatto - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Max Kubiak - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Zoe Fox - GREASE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Evan Creedon - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Tony DeCarlo - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Sarah Geiger - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Daniel Korman - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Danny Rutigliano - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Josephine Nice - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Forge Theatre 1%

Kailey Edwards - JEKYLL & HYDE - Facetime Theatre 1%

Don Green - SHE LOVES ME - The Barn Playhouse 1%

Jo Twiss - CABARET - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%

Maggie Riker - BIG FISH - Salt Performing Arts Center 1%

Derek Delaney - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kerri-leigh Taylor - CALENDAR GIRLS - Shawnee Playhouse 10%

Brittney Lee Hamilton - A LEG UP - Bristol Riverside Theatre 7%

Jennifer DeMarco - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 7%

Kate Scanlon - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 6%

Bara Hrusinska - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 6%

Hannah Cohen - 12 CHAIRS - Salt Performing Arts Center 6%

Kira Stein as Essie Carmichael - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - The Village Players of Hatboro 4%

Tia Brown - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 4%

Erin Frances - AGNES OF GOD - Old Academy Players 4%

Renee McFillin - CLUE - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Danny Gleason - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 3%

Shelli Pentimall Bookler - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 3%

Leslie Bradley as Janet MacKenzie - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - The Village Players of Hatboro 3%

Kaitlin Healy - OUR TOWN - Colonial Playhouse 2%

T.C Storm Caldwell - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 2%

Erin Hall - ENCHANTED APRIL - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Tom Hawe - THE CAKE - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 2%

Donna Romero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Players Club of Swarthmore 2%

Mara Felice - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Leon Alexander - ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN - Theatre in the X 1%

Adele Batchelder - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 1%

Susan Fowler - METEOR SHOWER - Spring Garden Mill/Langhorne Players 1%

Rick Pine - A DELICATE BALANCE - ActorsNET 1%

Deborah Moses - KATE HAMILL’S LITTLE WOMEN - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Alex Brightwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Bristol Riverside Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse 29%

YO VIKINGS - Players Club of Swarthmore 15%

CLASSICS FOR KIDS - Newtown Arts Company 14%

STARS OF TOMORROW - Newtown Arts Company 12%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - MainStreet Theatre Company 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Collingswood Community Theater 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Premier Theater Company 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Collingswood Community Theater 7%

