1ST PHILADELPHIA BARK BOWL by Craft Hall and Pennsylvania SPCA on Saturday 2/12



Craft Hall and Pennsylvania SPCA are teaming up to present the first-ever Philadelphia Bark Bowl on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from Noon to 2:00pm. After a ruff January, FCM Hospitality and PSPCA are looking to bring out the smiles by watching furry friends play, tumble and go for a touchdown in both the special indoor dog park created for this special event, plus outside at Unleashed Bark and Beer - Philly's Dog Park Beer Garden. Enjoy food and drink specials, while meeting some adorable adoptables. These VIPs (Very Important Pups) will be the cheerleaders for the event and will be sure to steal hearts on Valentine's Weekend. Come out and find a Valentine in one of these paws-itively perfect pups! Plus, guests are encouraged to bring their own well-behaved four-legged besties to romp and play the day away. Philadelphia Bark Bowl will take place at Craft Hall, at 901 N. Delaware Avenue. The main event will take place inside, with a special indoor puppy park that will make this event rain, snow or shine. Before the big day, Craft Hall will host an at-home competition online for the first ever Philly's Barkie Award by tagging @crafthallphilly and hashtags #barkie #barkbowl2022. Each like and comment is one ballot! Voting ends at Noon on Friday, February 11th.



Human guests must be 21+ to join, unless accompanied by a legal parent or guardian. This event is family-friendly. There is no cost for admission, but RSVP is suggested for planning at the following link: https://www.crafthallphilly.com/barkbowl.

"The Pennsylvania SPCA is thrilled to participate in this year's Bark Bowl at Craft Hall," said Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Koche. "Not only will the event invite dog owners to celebrate the big game, but it will also bring much-needed attention to those dogs still in search of their forever families. We can't wait to introduce families to their new M.V.P.'s (most valuable pups!)."

"We are always looking for ways to engage our community, including our furry members," said FCM Hospitality's Neina Langford. "We can't watch the Birds play football, so might as well watch some adorable dogs instead! What is there not to love? Pups, pints, and knowing you are helping to raise money for a great cause - I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon."

Langford added, "FCM Hospitality has been fortunate enough to partner with the PSPCA for many years. We are excited to be able to continue this valuable partnership, even in the colder months, with this adorable event. Come out and bring your pup - we can't wait to bring some joy to Super Bowl and Valentine's Weekend."

The first-ever Philadelphia Bark Bowl will bring all the cuteness and none of the heartache of watching Philly's favorite team miss the Big Game. Bark Bowl, will act as a local riff on the well-known Puppy Bowl, full of the same cuteness and pun-ny banter and references (ruff-erees, anyone?). This event is a joint effort from the Craft Hall team and the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA).

For this event, Craft Hall will showcase the city's only beer garden and dog park outside at Unleashed Bark and Beer for pups to warm-up, but the main event will take place inside at a special indoor pop-up dog park created just for the occasion. The entrance for all the prancing pups will be on Columbus Boulevard, through the Puppy Porch, or through Craft Hall's main entrance. PSPCA will be on hand with adoptables and to talk about the adoption process.

In the pop-up dog park, astroturf will be used to set up a "field" for the competition. Stadium backdrop and photo booth props available for photo ops with dogs. PSPCA dogs will be in their own VIP area to remain on-leash with their handlers and will be the event "cheerleaders."

For the competition, patrons' dogs will be divided into two teams to compete in the games listed below and the winning team will be the Bark Bowl 2022 Champions. Games will include:

The Big Game - Dogs in two teams will be set-up in two end zones, with different colored bandanas. There will be multiple chew toys, with a timer set for 10 minutes. Any time a toy crosses the end zone, it's a point for that team. There will be an official "rufferee" and some added commentary to make sure all dogs are being "good sports."

Fumble Recovery - All dogs line up and one football toy is released for them to race to pick up. Whatever dog comes up with it will be the MVP.



Agility Course - Look for small cones and hula hoops to jump through to warm up for the games.

Halftime Show - The pups will be treated to a Bubble Halftime Show for them to chase and pop to their heart's delight. During this time, Craft Hall will announce the big winner of the 2022 Philly's Barkie Award online voting competition.

For food, drink and fundraising, PSPCA will sell their pint glasses - one free draft with purchase of the glass. One dollar also from the purchase of any puppy-themed human cocktail will be donated to PSPCA. The human specials for the day will include:



Pitty Hot Chocolate - Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Hot Chocolate, Whipped Cream & Reese's Cups

Maltese Melon - Tito's Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice

Corgi Cranberry Black Mule - Tito's Vodka, White Cranberry Juice, Activated Charcoal, Fresh Lime

Pom-Pom RumChata Cold Brew - Vanilla Infused Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, RumChata, Cinnamon, Cold Brew Coffee

Frenchie Seasonal Sangria - Mixture of Wine, Spirits & Juices to play off the season! Ask your bartender for today's variety



Doberman Daddy Soda - Heaven Hill Whiskey, Strawberry Puree, Fresh Lime Juice, Ginger Beer



Pointer Peach Barkarita - Cazadores, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Fresh Peach Puree



Pugger Upper - Stateside Vodka, Blue Curacao, Lemonade, topped with Red Bull

Playoff Specials running all day -



Brisket Cheesesteak $25 (feeds 2 ppl) - 18in Liscio's Seeded Long Roll, Cooper Sharp, Fried Onion



Green Wings $14 - Roasted Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Cilantro Crema



The "Underdog" $12 - Footlong Kobe Beef Dog, Roast Pork, Broccoli Rabe Relish, Provolone Cheese Sauce, Pretzel Bun



Go Birds Cocktail $8 - Stateside Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lemon Juice



Mainstay Pitcher - $15

For the pups, look for Craft Hall and Unleashed Bark and Beer's dog cocktails Dogua Fresca, made with fresh fruit or vegetables, and blended with Coconut water until smooth. All rind or seeds that may be unsafe for doggos are removed prior to blending. They are served as an 8oz mixture to add to the dog's water dish.

Ahead of Saturday's big event, join Craft Hall's at-home competition to win the first ever Philly's Barkie Award! It's simple, easy, and fun! Contestants should post a photo of their pup on instagram, tag @crafthallphilly, and use hashtags #Barkie #Barkbowl2022. Each like and comment is one ballot. The winner will be announced at half-time at Bark Bowl.

For more information, visit www.crafthallphilly.com and call 267-297-2072.

ABOUT PSPCA

Since 1867, the Pennsylvania SPCA, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization headquartered at 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, has been dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and rescuing animals from abuse and neglect. The Pennsylvania SPCA's lifesaving programs for animals include a low-cost veterinary clinic, low-cost spay and neuter services, pet adoption facilities, and the Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Department. For more information about adopting, donating or volunteering, please call (215) 426.6300 or visit www.pspca.org

ABOUT CRAFT HALL

Craft Hall is a new experiential dining, drinking, and entertainment space located on Delaware Avenue in the Northern Liberties. Designed as an "Ode to Philly" with decor inspired by the city, Craft Hall is housed in a 35,000 sq ft renovated warehouse with over 500 indoor and outdoor seats during non-pandemic times. The open concept space highlights how our bread is baked, meat is smoked, and beer is brewed, providing a unique experience, and better understanding of the craftsmanship that went into creating the food and drinks. Our menu focuses on simple American classics made with local ingredients. Craft Hall is home to Mainstay Independent Brewing Company and Lost Bread Co.

ABOUT FCM HOSPITALITY

FCM Hospitality is a Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company, managing bars, restaurants, and seasonal pop-ups throughout the region. The company is owned by Avram Hornik, a leader with more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, who has developed some of the city's most popular permanent and temporary venues such as Morgan's Pier, Concourse Dance Bar, Harper's Garden, Rosy's Taco Bar, Parks on Tap, and Lola's Garden Ardmore. For more information about FCM Hospitality, visit fcmhospitality.com or call 215-568-1616.

