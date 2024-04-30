Photos: First Look at HURRICANE DIANE at People's Light

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From May 1 to 19, Malvern-based theatre People’s Light will begin its Series 2 productions with the regional premiere of the Obie Award-winning play Hurricane Diane by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George.

The comedic romp with a mythological twist is a hilarious parable of climate reckoning and liberation set in an unassuming Monmouth County, New Jersey cul-de-sac. Directed by Molly Rosa Houlahan, Hurricane Diane features actor Rami Margron in the lead role, performing alongside Suli Holum, Teri Lamm, Shauna Miles, and Julianna Zinkel.

Check out all new photos below!

Madeleine George is an award-winning playwright and a writer and executive producer of the Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-nominated Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building. She debuted Hurricane Diane in 2017, which has since been praised as “smart and boisterously funny” (Boston Globe) and “a perfect storm of timely tragicomedy” (The New York Times).

The play centers on Diane (Margron), a permaculture gardener with swaggering charm. She also has supernatural powers thanks to her secret identity: the Greek god Dionysus. After settling in a modern-day New Jersey suburb, Diane sets out to recruit the mortals for an environmental revolution that would restore Earth to its natural state. She begins with a clique of four housewives – Pam (Holum), Carol (Lamm), Renee (Miles), and Beth (Zinkel) – who are in dire need of a bacchanalian catharsis. George’s Obie Award-winning comedy is a hilarious story that blends ancient myth, climate revolution, and Real Housewives of New Jersey drama.

Photo Credit: Mark Garvin

