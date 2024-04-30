Ensemble Arts Philly Announces 2024-25 Jazz Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Arts Philly has announced its highly anticipated 2024-2025 Jazz Season, encompassing an extraordinary spectrum of styles and artists from around the world.

From fresh and emerging talents to seasoned favorites, audiences can expect an array of musical experiences that appeal to both classical enthusiasts and jazz aficionados.

With a blend of classic and contemporary acts, the season begins on October 19, 2024, with the sizzling sounds of Afro-Cuban All Stars; continuing on November 2, 2024, with returning favorites Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes, and with gypsy jazz legends, the Django Festival All-Stars, on November 16, 2024; and wrapping up the calendar year with holiday joy from vocal powerhouse and three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Samara Joy, joined by the McLendon Family, on December 23, 2024. A favorite of Philly jazz fans, the season concludes with the legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on June 15, 2025.

"Jazz has the remarkable ability to bridge history and spark innovation," said President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky. "We are committed to presenting the best jazz artists from around the globe as we help to shape the future of this captivating art form with a rich and inspiring legacy."

Subscriptions

Ticket packages for Ensemble Arts Philly’s 2024-25 Jazz Series go on sale to the public today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Packages start at $36.00 per show. Save 10% by purchasing a 2-show package.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.ensembleartsphilly.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See www.ensembleartsphilly.org for more information. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m.

Play Broadway Games