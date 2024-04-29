Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival Announces 10th Anniversary Gala!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival has announced its first ever gala!

On Tuesday, May 7th, enjoy dancing, performances from the PWTF community, an open bar, and all the nostalgia from your childhood birthday parties!

The evening will also include raffle prizes and of course a dance party. The evening will be emceed by Jenna Kuerzi.

The gala will be hosted in partnership with the season special event sponsor, The Sawubona Creativity Project, at their location at 1935 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia PA 19148. Celebrate with a community of changemakers, artists, and passionate leaders.

Every ticket sold helps us to launch the company's largest season ever as they work towards supporting nonbinary and women artists in Philadelphia!

Tickets and More Information

For the first time ever, tickets are on a sliding scale! Prices start at $40. Ticket price includes access to the open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Visit https://givebutter.com/PWTFGala10 to purchase yours!

PWTF encourages all supporters to visit https://givebutter.com/PWTF and make a gift to the March for PWTF campaign, an ongoing fundraising effort to keep the impact of the festival alive for years to come.

