Mark Morris Dance Group Comes to Penn Live Arts in May

Penn Live Arts will present the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group in the Philadelphia premiere of Mark Morris’s new original work, The Look of Love, on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Deemed as “the most successful and influential choreographer alive” by The New York Times, Mark Morris pairs his exhilarating movement with more than a dozen legendary hits by the award-winning pop composer Burt Bacharach in The Look of Love. An evening-length work featuring songs like “I Say a Little Prayer”, “Walk on By”, “Always Something There to Remind Me”, and more, The Washington Post states that “Mark Morris’s tribute to Burt Bacharach is what the world needs now.”

With the company returning to the Penn Live Arts stage after its smash-hit Beatles tribute Pepperland in 2022, this new wistful and heartfelt homage to the songs of Bacharach features costumes by Isaac Mizrahi and arrangements by pianist and composer Ethan Iverson, which will be performed live with Broadway vocalist Marcy Harriell.

The late Burt Bacharach remarked, “For many years, I’ve wanted to see my music reimagined in some kind of theatrical production – not just a jukebox musical formula of songs, but an original work with its own story and appeal. I’ve found an ideal collaborator in Mark Morris, whose brilliant choreography and deep musicality give songs new meaning and dimension through movement. Like a great melody, his dances evoke an atmosphere and inspire feelings, and I think that’s just what the world needs now. I’m excited to see how Morris and his creative team bring my songs to the stage in The Look of Love.”

Penn Live Arts recently announced its 2024-25 season programming. A full list of next season’s events can be found here.

