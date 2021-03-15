VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Streams CHABUCA

As a family, enjoy Chabuca, a work inspired by life to our beloved Chabuca Granda, from the Gran Teatro Nacional.

The production stars Gisela Ponce de León, Ebelin Ortiz, and featuring the performances of Lola Santillana, Priscila Arevalo, Johan Escalante , Sergio Cano, Leny Luna Victoria and Luis Miguel Yovera.

Directed by Lucho Tuesta, with the dramaturgy of Mariana Silva Yrigoyen.

