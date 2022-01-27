Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROSMERY AND EL LIBERTADOR Comes to TV Peru This Weekend

pixeltracker

The event is on Saturday January 29th, 11 a.m., on TV Peru.

Jan. 27, 2022  
ROSMERY AND EL LIBERTADOR Comes to TV Peru This Weekend

This Saturday at Zona Teatro, enjoy "Rosmery and EL Libertador"! The event is on Saturday January 29th, 11 a.m., on TV Peru.

Rosmery, an Iquitean girl, meets the same Don Jose de San Martin, who is no longer very sure to declare independence on July 28, 1821. She is trying to convince him to, otherwise the country's history would change completely. Together they will embark on a journey through Peru, what adventures will they live on?

Teaching function of our Public Training Program, written by Eduardo Adrianzén and directed by Oscar Carrillo. Yaremís Rebaza, Gonzalo Molina, Katiuska Valencia, Job Mansilla and Claret Quea act.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/GranTeatroNacional/


Related Articles View More Peru Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet
Pride Music Tee
Pride Music Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Hat
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • FMCT Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS Next Month
  • FMCT's 10 Minute Play Festival Returns This Month
  • YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD Comes to FMCT This Week
  • Aberdeen Community Theatre Announces Plans For Full 2022 Season