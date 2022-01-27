ROSMERY AND EL LIBERTADOR Comes to TV Peru This Weekend

This Saturday at Zona Teatro, enjoy "Rosmery and EL Libertador"! The event is on Saturday January 29th, 11 a.m., on TV Peru.

Rosmery, an Iquitean girl, meets the same Don Jose de San Martin, who is no longer very sure to declare independence on July 28, 1821. She is trying to convince him to, otherwise the country's history would change completely. Together they will embark on a journey through Peru, what adventures will they live on?

Teaching function of our Public Training Program, written by Eduardo Adrianzén and directed by Oscar Carrillo. Yaremís Rebaza, Gonzalo Molina, Katiuska Valencia, Job Mansilla and Claret Quea act.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/GranTeatroNacional/