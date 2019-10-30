The Blue Room Theatre Celebrates 30th Birthday With Fundraiser

The Blue Room Theatre is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2019 with a project to transform the venue to continue to support artists for the next 30 years.

A major fundraiser will be launched on Wednesday 30 October, 2019 for a once-in-a-generation project to create a third performance space and renovate The Blue Room Bar for the first time in 15 years.

The campaign aims to raise $50,000 which will be matched dollar-for-dollar through Creative Partnerships Australia's Plus1 funding scheme; allowing people to double their donation.

The Blue Room Theatre was established by a collective of performing artists in 1989 and has since launched the careers of such landmark Western Australian artists as Tim Minchin, Matthew Lutton, The Last Great Hunt and Kate Mulvany.

"Without the Blue Room there would be no Matilda." Tim Minchin.

Today, The Blue Room Theatre continues to support the best emerging artists and new work in Perth contemporary theatre, Producing Artists and work that tour the country and the world. It also provides leadership on important issues in the WA theatre sector such as environmental sustainability and cultural diversity.

Executive Director Julian Hobba said the changes enabled through the Transformation project will ensure The Blue Room Theatre remains a vibrant venue for the next generation.

"By transforming our ground floor workshop space into a third black box theatre space, with theatre rigging and technical equipment, will enhance programming flexibility, especially during our Summer Nights and Winter Nights festival platforms."

The Bar renovation will ensure The Blue Room Theatre is positioned to capitalise on the increased activation within the Perth Cultural Centre anticipated with the opening of the Western Australian Museum and new Rechabites development.

"Our mission remains consistent with the ambition which took root when The Blue Room was founded 30 years ago as we commit to give local writers, directors and performers a supportive space to create and develop their work and their craft.

The Transformation project will ensure this mission continues for the next generation of local artists, with a theatre more dynamic in its programming and continuing to provide a journey for independent artists from emerging to established."

The $50,000 fundraising target of the campaign is the highest in the history of the organisation, with the campaign to run from October 2019 - May 2020.

Mr Hobba said the investment will help The Blue Room to help itself for years to come.

"Many people who believe in the importance of theatre and live performance understand that if The Blue Room is healthy, the overall health of WA theatre is improved. In these conditions great plays, great work, great performers can flourish".

Find out more at blueroom.org.au/donate from 30 October 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You