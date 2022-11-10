THE FLOWER THAT FELL FROM THE SKY Will Be Presented By Feet First Collective and Little Y Next Month

In an exciting international collaboration Feet First Collective and Little y team up to present the world premiere of The Flower that Fell from the Sky by French playwright Heloise Wilson. A powerful story of loss and hope set in a world teetering on disastrous climate change, this loose adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov is an insightful and heart-felt contemporary fable created for audience members 12 years and above.

Three Sisters is a play that deals with the collapse of one world into another, peopled with characters whose souls are trapped in tiny boxes. The Flower that Fell from the Sky honours these themes but adds magical realism, an ecological lens and a hopeful, poetic tone. Olga has lost her sense of smell. She and her siblings search for a place of hope and home. Their journey will be brought to life through physical theatre and a sensorial and visual theatrical language that includes; smells, objects, shadow puppets, paper art, projections, slides and miniature worlds made out of recycled cardboard. A metaphor for the changes the world is currently going through, the play is an invitation to open up creative conversations to unpack the mental load younger people carry about this pressing issue and explore how we can be proactive right now.

Feet First Collective has just returned from a critically acclaimed tour of Vivienne Walshe's This Is Where We Live at Theatre Works for Melbourne Fringe. The core members of the company Teresa Izzard, Lauren Beeton, Samuel Addison, Dylan Dorotich, Sally Clune and Donald Woodburn are excited to collaborate with Mischa Ipp and Heloise Wilson of the New York based, Perth founded, award-winning company Little y! Heloise Wilson is the recipient for the Literary Truman Capote Prize in playwriting (2013) and a double recipient for the Himan Brown Award in creative writing (2014 and 2015). The Flower that Fell from the Sky will be her Australian debut.