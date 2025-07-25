Review: PLIED AND PREJUDICE at Downstairs At The Maj

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PLIED AND PREJUDICE, the wildly unhinged adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, has taken Perth by storm, offering a riotous and liquor-soaked theatrical experience. At the heart of this comedic masterpiece is the extraordinary collective ensemble, a cast of five actors tasked with bringing over twenty characters to life in a mere ninety minutes. From the moment the first shot is sent back, their energy is infectious, creating a whirlwind of Regency-era charm, wit, and delightful debauchery. It's a testament to their skill and commitment that they manage to navigate the complex plot and myriad personalities with such seamless precision, all while embracing the show's unique, unpredictable elements. For a show with so much improvisation (and alcohol), the polished characters are a sight to behold.

A standout feature of PLIED AND PREJUDICE is the ensemble's breathtaking ability to execute rapid-fire character transformations. With minimal props and lightning-fast costume changes, actors seamlessly shift from one distinct personality to another, often within a matter of seconds. This constant, dynamic morphing is not just a clever theatrical device; it's a core component of the show's comedic genius, keeping the audience in stitches as they witness the actors' impressive versatility. Whether it's a swift change in vocalization, accent, or physical demeanour, each transition is executed with razor-sharp timing, ensuring that every character, no matter how fleeting, leaves an impression. The show fits delightfully within the Downstairs at The Maj setting, allowing the audience to feel a part of the fun, and at times adding important parts to the show.

The intimate setting makes the audience an added element to the already unpredictable show.

The collective brilliance of the PLIED AND PREJUDICE ensemble ensures that the show is a consistently hilarious and engaging spectacle. Each actor contributes to the madcap energy, bouncing off one another with impeccable comedic timing and an obvious joy in their craft. Their ability to embody such a diverse range of Austen's iconic figures, from the prim and proper to the outrageously absurd, while maintaining a cohesive and uproarious narrative, is truly remarkable. For anyone seeking an evening of unadulterated fun and a fresh, irreverent take on a classic, the collective talent and lightning-quick character changes of the PLIED AND PREJUDICE cast make this a show as much for Jane Austen fans as for those who still resent the high school English teacher who made them read the show’s namesake.

PLIED AND PREJUDICE is playing Downstairs at The Maj with the season extended until September 28. Tickets and information from Perth Arts and Culture Trust.

Pictures thanks to Danica Zuks.

