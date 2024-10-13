Review: OPERATION BOOMERANG at Subiaco Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Every year, Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company brings together emerging indigenous writers to work under the guidance of experienced First Nations playwrights. Bruce Denny was one of them in 2020, turning his own reflection on family and connection to country into a genuinely heartwarming and funny play called OPERATION BOOMERANG that is as funny as it is poignant.

Anyone who has had a relative or friend in a care home may know the struggle of weighing what is best for the physical health of a person with what is best for their mental health. In OPERATION BOOMERANG, theatre legend Lynette Narkle plays the family matriarch with a plan; to break out of her care facility and return to country. Narkle puts in a superb performance, portraying the frailties of age but then immediately pivoting to whip-smart and pointed dialogue. Her ability to turn a sentence from deeply thoughtful to pointed and funny (and often back again) is a truly unique skill and an absolute sight to behold. She enlists the help of her grandchildren Sarah (Ebony McGuire) and Josh (Owen Hasluck), who portray the classic adult sibling pair- McGuire is the measured and compassionate one whilst Hasluck wants to dive in and ask questions later. The pair contribute much of the warmth and compassion to the play, whilst at times letting otherwise absurd points creep up so that they are genuinely funny when they hit.

Foiling their plan is the middle of the family tree, Nan’s son Bob (Wimiya Woodley) and daughter Jean (Bobbi Henry). These two similarly go toe-to-toe as siblings, with Woodley’s calm and measured attitude clashing with Henry’s more forceful but realistic approach. What ensues is a deep discussion into connection to country, and the right for people to choose where and when they die. The conversations are honest and at times quite heavy, but the script (and performers) continue to make the audience laugh, with a balance struck between the humour and honesty of the show so that neither significantly detracts from the other. As such, OPERATION BOOMERANG allows you to ponder deeply whilst also having a good laugh.

Toward the end of the show, a deal is struck, and the entire family agree that they could all use the opportunity to reconnect to their country, which allows each performer to give a heartfelt conclusion to their journey. Each generation reflects on the importance of country to them in their stage of life, which is a perfect conclusion to the show. Bruce Denny’s writing is insightful and measured, giving enough from each side of the debate to ensure you are thinking the entire show. Director Ian Wilkes balances everything he has at his disposal, ensuring the cast of five never appear crowded or awkward in the single set. He also manages to add his own insight to the show, reflecting on his beliefs as a Noongar man and ensuring the characters (and the show itself) show a genuine connection and drive. Jarred Wall’s sound design fill the pauses brilliantly, giving the audience time to think without letting them realise, whilst Karen Cook’s lighting design complement the mood throughout, delivering an exquisite transition at the end. OPERATION BOOMERANG is a full-force reminder of the depth and talent of Indigenous creatives and a timely reminder of the struggles Indigenous people may face even when things are going well. What’s more, it is a hilarious and thoughtful probe into many problems and battles many families have in an altogether delightful show.

OPERATION BOOMERANG is at Subiaco Arts Centre until October 19th. Tickets and more information from Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company.

Photos thanks to Duncan Wright.

Comments