Review: FOOTLOOSE at Theatre Royale

When Drew Anthony asked the audiences from the 2024 season of shows what they wanted to see next, the first choice was overwhelming; people wanted to see FOOTLOOSE. Based on the timeless Kevin Bacon movie, the musical delivered plenty at Theatre Royale, with some simply superb casting, and choreography that befits such a dancing spectacle. This excellent production proves that this story still has the power to get people dancing.

Ethan Churchill plays Ren McCormack, the big city boy thrust into a small town that that doesn’t align with his beliefs. Whilst Churchill is no stranger to leading roles, there is a clear evolution and maturation shining through, whilst his vocals perfectly fit the lead role. Indeed, the characterization in the musical may not have the depth of the movie, Churchill conveyed genuine passion for dancing and belief in the cause central to the show. Making his musical theatre debut is Humphrey Bower as Reverend Moore. Whilst Bower is deservedly noted for his dramatic work, this is his first foray into musicals. If there was any doubt about his abilities to pivot, they evaporated very early. Indeed, Reverend Moore is responsible for two of the most critical musical numbers of the show, and not only did Bower sing well, he conveyed the emotions that are central to the plot.

As Ren’s mum Ethel is Amber Rayner-Wilson, another member of the cast able to give genuine emotion and drive to the plot, whilst Cinzia Lee as Vi Moore gives perfect balance to Reverend Moore’s bluster and stubbornness. Love interest Ariel is played by Sienna Mackay, a perfect balance of sass and skill. Mackay fits the role to perfection, demanding attention, but singing and performing with heart. The ever entertaining “friends groups”- Efa Mackenzie as Urleen and Madison Reith as Wendy-Jo, opposite Denzel Mahusay as Travis and Will Basson as Lyle, fit the brief perfectly, all four of them balancing the weight of the show with humour and silliness that never failed to bring a smile. Ethan Battle’s adorably aloof Willard was delightful, adding even more laughs to the show, whilst Samantha Dewar as Rusty drove the sub-plot love story with similar humour.

Jake Battle as Chuck proved to be a perfect villain, drawing the audience’s dislike early but entertaining as needed. The small ensemble, meanwhile, played the broader student population wonderfully, whilst the song and dance numbers (of which there are, understandably, many) were executed excellently, with just the right amount of energy being input. Credit must go to Jamie and Suzie Rolton’s choreography; if you have expectations of what FOOTLOOSE is meant to be, the dance numbers definitely fulfil them. Several high energy and well executed dance pieces set the tone for the show, simultaneously being an important part of the plot. Drew Anthony’s directing made good use of props as well as the dimensions of the stage, allowing the focus to shift around and take advantage of the wide stage, and the front of stage area, without interrupting the show (or anyone’s view!).

As good as the movie was, there is some criticism about the thin plot, and that isn't necessarily fixed in the musical. Some things happen quite quickly, and the characters change and evolve faster than the audience can be brought along. However, the central parts of the plot are driven by excellent acting, whilst the dancing in FOOTLOOSE provides a spectacle in itself. Overall, the musical makes for an excellent night out, with a perfect mix of musical theatre veterans, up and coming stars, and the odd seasoned performer delivering a new skill-set.

FOOTLOOSE is deservedly a classic, thus the musical has big dancing shoes to fill. This show delivers in spades, with an energetic cast performing iconic songs and dance numbers that are a delight to watch but that also play a part in the plot. It all combines for a wonderful night out that will have you tapping your feet. If you need a reminder of what dance can do, this show will give it to you. Indeed, FOOTLOOSE, it will get your feet moving and your spirit dancing, and that is definitely the way things are meant to be.

FOOTLOOSE is at Theatre Royale at Planet Royale until June 8th. Tickets and more information available from Drew Anthony Creative.

