Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of AT HOME WITH THE SHERIDANS Ed'z Sportz Bar

A quirky social drama focusing on people being misjudged, overlooked and ignored due to their socioeconomic standing comes alive in a world premiere at Ed'z Sportz Bar this May.

Written by award-winning Perth playwright Yvette Wall - who drew on her experience working in community services - and staged by Life on Hold Productions, At Home With The Sheridans also has touches of black comedy.

Seasoned burglar Jake takes Marilyn on her first break-and-enter, not expecting Mr Sheridan to suddenly arrive home with his secret lover (who has secrets of her own). As the criminals forcefully confront the pair, things get worse when Mrs Sheridan pops in from work to get her phone.

"The play is about people with a marked social divide doing what they must to survive, whether it's emotionally, socially, psychologically or economically," Yvette said. "Nobody escapes, not even the Sheridans, but in our societal structure their sins are less visible and excused more often and I wanted to make a social comment about this."

Life on Hold producer Sarah Christiner, who also plays Marilyn, said At Home With The Sheridans had been written for her company after a chance conversation with the playwright a few years ago.

"Yvette's dialogue is naturally conversational and easy to follow while the characters are interesting, flawed people that most of us can relate to," she said. "Most of the cast have known each other for upwards of 15 years, so the camaraderie within this team will translate to a thoroughly engaging and, in its way, warm production - despite the not-always charming subject matter and language.

"Of all the shows I've directed and produced, At Home With The Sheridans is probably only the second where I can honestly say audiences will leave having had fun, not just appreciating a well put-together piece of theatre."

Sarah describes her character Marilyn as "significantly damaged goods".

"She's a dreamer who wants to see herself and her life differently but has no actual concept of how to do that, so is stuck," she said.

At Home With The Sheridans plays at 7pm May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 with 4pm matinees May 14 and 21. Tickets are $25 and $22 each for groups of six - book at TAZTix.com.au or call TAZTix on 9255 3336.

Ed'z Sportz Bar is at 2 Cockburn Road, Hamilton Hill.