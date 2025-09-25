MJ THE MUSICAL Comes to Perth Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Olivier and four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ THE MUSICAL will open at Perth’s Crown Theatre in June 2026.

Since its Broadway debut in February 2022, MJ has become a global sensation, with acclaimed productions also running in London, Germany and across the U.S. Perth audiences will now have the chance to experience the must-see theatrical event as the final stop on the Australian tour.

Tickets for the Perth season will be available for pre-sale from Monday, 27 October 2025.

Brought to Australia by leading producer Michael Cassel, alongside original Broadway producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain, the Australian production of MJ premiered at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre on Saturday 8 March to roaring acclaim. Its Melbourne premiere last month saw audiences on their feet for two standing ovations mid-show and a third for the curtain call.

Lia Vollack, MJ’s original Broadway producer, said, “The response to MJ around the world has been incredible, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences in Perth. It’s a thrill to bring the production to Western Australia for the very first time, and to showcase the remarkable talent of this company.”

Australian producer Michael Cassel said, “MJ is the kind of show that feels like stepping into the front row of a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event. It brings the energy that connects across generations thanks to all the hits we know and love. We’re thrilled to bring it to the Crown Theatre and for Western Australia to share the event that’s been electrifying audiences worldwide. Perth, get ready for a night that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.”

Powerhouse performer Ilario Grant leads the production as MJ, following acclaimed performances on Broadway and in the Australian premieres in Sydney and Melbourne. Perth audiences are set to witness his electrifying performance as the global smash hit arrives at the Crown Theatre from June 2026.

Ilario Grant said, “Being part of MJ has been such a joy, and I feel truly blessed. Coming to Australia has been an incredible experience, and I’m especially excited to bring the show to Perth. I never imagined I’d get to travel to such amazing places doing something I love, and the warmth and energy of Australian audiences makes it truly special.”

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson’s iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences in to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson’s life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

Seen by over 5 million people worldwide, MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Choreography for the show’s creator, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet Christopher Wheeldon OBE (An American in Paris) and Best Actor in a Musical for the show’s original Broadway star, Myles Frost. Most recently, MJ received three Olivier Award nominations, with Christopher Wheeldon OBE taking home the award for Best Theatre Choreography.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits - including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in The Mirror and Thriller - MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world. Australian fans have gone wild for MJ, describing it as “the most incredible thing I’ve seen in my life” and “mind-blowing”.