MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to His Majesty's Theatre in Perth

Performances run 26 July - 9 August 2025.
Madama Butterfly, one of the world’s best-loved, most-performed operas returns to His Majesty’s Theatre for the first time in a decade. Performances run 26 July - 9 August 2025.
Puccini’s beautiful and powerful opera shatters the hearts of its audience with its devastating story of betrayal set against the backdrop of 1904 Nagasaki, Japan.
The American, Lieutenant Pinkerton, marries young geisha Cio-Cio-San, and she believes his love is true. After Pinkerton returns to the United States, she bears a son and waits faithfully for his return. What follows remains one of opera’s most tragic stories.
Witness the exquisite Moffatt Oxenbould production of this powerhouse opera set to transport you to another world and break your heart.
CONDUCTOR - Christopher van Tuinen
ORIGINAL DIRECTOR - Moffatt Oxenbould
REVIVAL DIRECTOR - Matthew Barclay
SET & COSTUME DESIGNERS - Russell Cohen & Peter England
LIGHTING DESIGNER - Robert Bryan
CIO-CIO-SAN - Mariana Hong
PINKERTON - Paul O’Neill
SHARPLESS - Samuel Dundas
SUZUKI - Fleuranne Brockway
GORO - Kohsei Gilkes
THE BONZE - Jake Bigwood
KATE PINKERTON - Ruth Burke
THE IMPERIAL COMMISSIONER David Valsamidis
Videos