MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to His Majesty's Theatre in Perth

Madama Butterfly, one of the world’s best-loved, most-performed operas returns to His Majesty’s Theatre for the first time in a decade. Performances run 26 July - 9 August 2025.

Puccini’s beautiful and powerful opera shatters the hearts of its audience with its devastating story of betrayal set against the backdrop of 1904 Nagasaki, Japan.

The American, Lieutenant Pinkerton, marries young geisha Cio-Cio-San, and she believes his love is true. After Pinkerton returns to the United States, she bears a son and waits faithfully for his return. What follows remains one of opera’s most tragic stories.

Witness the exquisite Moffatt Oxenbould production of this powerhouse opera set to transport you to another world and break your heart.

CREATIVES

CONDUCTOR - Christopher van Tuinen

ORIGINAL DIRECTOR - Moffatt Oxenbould

REVIVAL DIRECTOR - Matthew Barclay

SET & COSTUME DESIGNERS - Russell Cohen & Peter England

LIGHTING DESIGNER - Robert Bryan

CAST

CIO-CIO-SAN - Mariana Hong

PINKERTON - Paul O’Neill

SHARPLESS - Samuel Dundas

SUZUKI - Fleuranne Brockway

GORO - Kohsei Gilkes

THE BONZE - Jake Bigwood

KATE PINKERTON - Ruth Burke

THE IMPERIAL COMMISSIONER David Valsamidis